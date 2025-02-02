Pros react after Nassourdine Imavov stops Israel Adesanya at UFC Saudi Arabia

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was headlined by a middleweight contest featuring Nassourdine Imavov taking on Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya (24-5 MMA) had entered the contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The former UFC middleweight champion was coming off losses to Dricus Du Plessis (submission) and Sean Strickland (decision) in his most previous Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Nassourdine Imavov (16-4) entered UFC Saudi Arabia sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Brendan Allen. ‘The Sniper’ had gone 4-1 over his past five Octagon appearances overall, with his lone loss in that time coming to Sean Strickland by way of decision.

Today’s event headliner resulted in a third consecutive loss for Israel Adesanya. After a competitive opening round, Nassourdine Imavov was able to drop ‘The Last Stylebender’ with an uppercut early in the second round. ‘The Sniper’ immediately pounced on Izzy with some heavy ground and pound, which ultimately prompted the referee to step in and call a stop to the contest (see the finish here). The victory marked Imavov’s fourth in a row and puts him right into title contention at 185lbs.

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Nassourdine Imavov def. Israel Adesanya via TKO (punches) in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Adesanya vs. Imavov’ below:

Booo that stoppage! — Angela Hill (@AngieOverkill) February 1, 2025

Just wow @imavov1 my congratulations 👏👏👏 what a performance 👊 — khabib nurmagomedov (@TeamKhabib) February 1, 2025

@imavov1

It was amazing

Congrats bro — Makhachev Islam (@MAKHACHEVMMA) February 1, 2025

Ugh hate to see Izzy lose back to back — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 1, 2025

Fuck!!!!!😡 — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) February 1, 2025

Congratulations Кумык 🤜🏼🫷🏻 — Khamzat Chimaev (@KChimaev) February 1, 2025

Maaan Imavov’s right hand is nice! What a performance. Bummed for Izzy for sure. What a legend! #UFCSaudiArabia — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) February 1, 2025

Wtf? 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Caio Borralho (@BorralhoCaio) February 1, 2025

Leading up to this fight, I saw EVERYBODY posting about how Imavov would be no match for Izzy… This is the fight game. It doesn’t always matter who’s technically better.. It matters who’s gonna be better in the fight… Imavo was better when it mattered. #UFCSaudiArabia — Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) February 1, 2025

