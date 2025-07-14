UFC Abu Dhabi takes a hit as Movsar Evloev withdraws from highly-anticipated bout against Aaron Pico

UFC Abu Dhabi has taken a massive hit next week as Movsar Evloev is out of his upcoming fight.

Evloev was supposed to take on Aaron Pico in a pivotal five-round co-main event at featherweight at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. The fight was likely set to determine the next featherweight contender, but the fight is now off.

Russian outlet, Red Corner MMA, broke the news on X that Evloev suffered an injury and the fight is off.

“The UFC Abu Dhabi card takes its first loss in the Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico fight. According to our information, Evloev had to pull out due to an injury or health condition he sustained during a fight camp in Thailand,” Red Corner MMA wrote on X.

Currently, it’s unclear if the UFC will look to find a replacement for Movsar Evloev or if the promotion will look to rebook this fight for a later date.

Movsar Evloev (19-0) is coming off a decision win over Aljamain Sterling back at UFC 310 in December. The Russian is ranked second at featherweight and is a perfect 9-0 in the UFC. In his UFC tenure, Evloev has notable wins over Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen, and Dan Ige, among others.

Aaron Pico (13-4) was set to make his UFC debut at UFC Abu Dhabi against Movsar Evloev. Pico fought out his contract as the former Bellator fighter hadn’t competed since February of 2024 when he TKO’d Henry Corrales. Pico has notable wins over Pedro Carvalho, Justin Gonzales, and Leandro Higo, among others.