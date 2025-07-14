UFC Abu Dhabi takes a hit as Movsar Evloev withdraws from highly-anticipated bout against Aaron Pico

By Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

UFC Abu Dhabi has taken a massive hit next week as Movsar Evloev is out of his upcoming fight.

Movsar Evloev

Evloev was supposed to take on Aaron Pico in a pivotal five-round co-main event at featherweight at UFC Abu Dhabi on July 26. The fight was likely set to determine the next featherweight contender, but the fight is now off.

Russian outlet, Red Corner MMA, broke the news on X that Evloev suffered an injury and the fight is off.

“The UFC Abu Dhabi card takes its first loss in the Movsar Evloev vs Aaron Pico fight. According to our information, Evloev had to pull out due to an injury or health condition he sustained during a fight camp in Thailand,” Red Corner MMA wrote on X.

Currently, it’s unclear if the UFC will look to find a replacement for Movsar Evloev or if the promotion will look to rebook this fight for a later date.

Movsar Evloev (19-0) is coming off a decision win over Aljamain Sterling back at UFC 310 in December. The Russian is ranked second at featherweight and is a perfect 9-0 in the UFC. In his UFC tenure, Evloev has notable wins over Diego Lopes, Arnold Allen, and Dan Ige, among others.

Aaron Pico (13-4) was set to make his UFC debut at UFC Abu Dhabi against Movsar Evloev. Pico fought out his contract as the former Bellator fighter hadn’t competed since February of 2024 when he TKO’d Henry Corrales. Pico has notable wins over Pedro Carvalho, Justin Gonzales, and Leandro Higo, among others.

UFC Abu Dhabi card

With Movsar Evloev forced out of his bout against Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi, the card is as follows:

  • Robert Whittaker vs Reinier de Ridder
  • Petr Yan vs Marcus McGhee
  • Shara Magomedov vs Marc-Andre Barriault
  • Bryce Mitchell vs Said Nurmagomedov
  • Ibo Aslan vs Billy Elekana
  • Nikita Krylov vs Bogdna Guskov
  • Amanda Ribas vs Tabatha Ricci
  • Muslin Salikhov vs Carlos Leal
  • Da’Mon Blackshear vs Davey Grant
  • Mohammad Yahya vs Steven Nguyen
  • Martin Buday vs Marcus Buchecha
  • Asu Almabayev vs Jose Ochoa

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Aaron Pico Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

Max Holloway discredits Ilia Topuria's winning streak: "They're not looking at the record"

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025
Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori promises to 'f***ing dismantle' Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

Marvin Vettori has bad intentions going into his UFC 318 grudge match with Brendan Allen.

Jon Anik
UFC

UFC commentator Jon Anik reveals who should be next BMF title challenger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik has an idea of who should be the next challenger for the BMF Championship.

Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

UFC trailblazer shares crucial disadvantages Dustin Poirier may have ahead of retirement fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer believes Dustin Poirier had some key advantages over Max Holloway that have now turned against him.

Stephen Thompson
Stephen Thompson

Dana White gives his thoughts on Stephen Thompson's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC boss Dana White has given his thoughts on the future of Stephen Thompson after his loss to Gabriel Bonfim.

Ben Askren titles

Jorge Masvidal sends positive messsage to Ben Askren following his double lung transplant

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025
Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis confirms he wants to push for another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC legend Derrick Lewis has confirmed he wants to make another push for the heavyweight championship.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway expects to meet Dustin Poirier in the middle of the cage and throw caution to the wind at UFC 318.

Alex Pereira
Ali Abdelaziz

Alex Pereira's UFC title run was 'engineered,' says well-known MMA manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

A top MMA manager doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would’ve been a UFC champion if Magomed Ankalaev got dibs on a shot first.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis takes aim at opponent's team following UFC Nashville win

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

Derrick Lewis has revealed why he taunted his opponent’s corner after scoring a TKO win at UFC Nashville.