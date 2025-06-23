Aaron Pico is in incredible shape ahead of massive UFC debut

Former Bellator star Aaron Pico appears to be in amazing shape ahead of his UFC debut against Movsar Evloev.

For the longest time now, fight fans have been wanting to see Aaron Pico make the move over to the Ultimate Fighting Championship. Next month, it’ll finally happen. He will be stepping into the lion’s den as he prepares to go head to head with Movsar Evloev, and if he wins, there’s a very real possibility that a title opportunity will be on the horizon for him at featherweight.

RELATED: Aaron Pico delivers stern message to UFC featherweight division following signing

Of course, that’s easier said than done. While Pico is an exceptional talent, Evloev is the kind of fighter who has the ability necessary to beat just about anyone at 145 pounds. This is set to be one of the most fascinating fights of the year thus far and although a lot of Aaron’s fans are feeling confident, making the shift up to the UFC level has proven to be a step too far for many in the past.

In order to defeat someone with Evloev’s abilities, Pico needs to be at his absolute best, and that much is an understatement. Well, if this photo is anything to go by, he certainly isn’t leaving any stone unturned as he appears to be in the best shape of his life.