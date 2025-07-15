What’s next for Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira after UFC Nashville?

The UFC was in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 12, for a solid UFC Nashville card. The main event saw heavyweight contenders throw down as Derrick Lewis took on Tallison Teixeira.

Entering the fight, Lewis was coming off a TKO win over Rodrigo Nascimento back in May of 2024. Teixeira, meanwhile, was just 1-0 in the UFC with a TKO win over Justin Tafa in his debut.

Ultimately, it was Lewis who got the first-round TKO win, although the stoppage was a bit controversial. Following UFC Nashville, here is what I think should be next for the heavyweight contenders.