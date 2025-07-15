What’s next for Derrick Lewis and Tallison Teixeira after UFC Nashville?

By Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

The UFC was in Nashville, Tennessee, on Saturday, July 12, for a solid UFC Nashville card. The main event saw heavyweight contenders throw down as Derrick Lewis took on Tallison Teixeira.

Derrick Lewis, UFC Nashville

Entering the fight, Lewis was coming off a TKO win over Rodrigo Nascimento back in May of 2024. Teixeira, meanwhile, was just 1-0 in the UFC with a TKO win over Justin Tafa in his debut.

Ultimately, it was Lewis who got the first-round TKO win, although the stoppage was a bit controversial. Following UFC Nashville, here is what I think should be next for the heavyweight contenders.

Derrick Lewis

Derrick Lewis is a fan favorite and could get a top-five opponent next and be a win away from a title shot. Lewis was able to pull off another big upset and remains a top-10 heavyweight.

Following the TKO win at UFC Nashville, Lewis should be able to return later this year. Given that he has never fought Tom Aspinall before, he could get close to a title shot. But, a logical next fight is to rematch Curtis Blaydes. Blaydes is coming off a controversial win, and he is not close to getting another crack at Aspinall. If Lewis wins, he would deserve a title shot, while Blaydes has a chance to avenge his loss.

Tallison Teixiera

Tallison Teixeira had a chance to be a top-10 heavyweight after UFC Nashville, but he suffered a knockout loss to Derrick Lewis. Texieira rocked Lewis early on, but the Brazilian got too aggressive and got caught.

Following the loss, Teixeira should get another ranked opponent and look to return to the win column. A fight that makes sense is Rizvan Kuniev. Kuniev lost his debut to Blaydes, but both deserve a ranked opponent. It would be a good test to see which fighter is the better prospect at heavyweight after they both lost to experienced heavyweights.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Derrick Lewis Tallison Teixeira UFC

Related

Movsar Evloev

UFC Abu Dhabi takes a hit as Movsar Evloev withdraws from highly-anticipated bout against Aaron Pico

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025
Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria
Max Holloway

Max Holloway discredits Ilia Topuria's winning streak: "They're not looking at the record"

Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria’s recent run isn’t as good as people think.

Marvin Vettori
Marvin Vettori

Marvin Vettori promises to 'f***ing dismantle' Brendan Allen at UFC 318

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

Marvin Vettori has bad intentions going into his UFC 318 grudge match with Brendan Allen.

Jon Anik
UFC

UFC commentator Jon Anik reveals who should be next BMF title challenger

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

UFC play-by-play commentator Jon Anik has an idea of who should be the next challenger for the BMF Championship.

Dustin Poirier
Max Holloway

UFC trailblazer shares crucial disadvantages Dustin Poirier may have ahead of retirement fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 14, 2025

One UFC Hall of Famer believes Dustin Poirier had some key advantages over Max Holloway that have now turned against him.

Stephen Thompson

Dana White gives his thoughts on Stephen Thompson's UFC future

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025
Ben Askren titles
Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal sends positive messsage to Ben Askren following his double lung transplant

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

Former UFC star Jorge Masvidal has sent a message of positivity to Ben Askren after the latter’s recent health problems.

Derrick Lewis
UFC

Derrick Lewis confirms he wants to push for another UFC title shot

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC legend Derrick Lewis has confirmed he wants to make another push for the heavyweight championship.

Dustin Poirier, Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Max Holloway expects point-down moment against Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

Harry Kettle - July 14, 2025

UFC star Max Holloway expects to meet Dustin Poirier in the middle of the cage and throw caution to the wind at UFC 318.

Alex Pereira
Ali Abdelaziz

Alex Pereira's UFC title run was 'engineered,' says well-known MMA manager

Fernando Quiles Jr. - July 13, 2025

A top MMA manager doesn’t believe Alex Pereira would’ve been a UFC champion if Magomed Ankalaev got dibs on a shot first.