Max Holloway discredits Ilia Topuria’s winning streak: “They’re not looking at the record”

By Cole Shelton - July 14, 2025

Max Holloway believes Ilia Topuria’s recent run isn’t as good as people think.

Max Holloway punched by Ilia Topuria

Topuria is coming off three-straight knockout wins over Charles Oliveira, Max Holloway, and Alexander Volkanovski to win the featherweight belt and lightweight title. However, Holloway believes the names are big, including himself, but none of them were at the peak or on massive winning streaks as they had been in the past.

“It’s just tough, right? Yeah, he beat the names, and you can’t deny that,” Holloway said to SHAK MMA. “But then when you look, it just sucks with everything that’s going on when you look at that Volk fight – Volk coming off what he did (in a knockout loss to Islam Makhachev). That’s kind of crazy. But people just look at the name. They’re not looking at the record.

“They’re just like, ‘Oh, Alex was the champ,’ and then me and then Charles. Charles was on a one-fight win streak,” Holloway added. “At the end of the day, they’re just moments and they’re just names. It is one of the greatest names, for sure, that he beat in history. But the man is doing what he’s supposed to do. The UFC are lining people up for him, and he’s just knocking them down. So, fair play to him.”

It’s an interesting comment from Holloway as Topuria was the first person to finish him, but he still doesn’t think the winning streak is all that impressive.

Max Holloway is interested in a rematch with Ilia Topuria

Although Max Holloway doesn’t think Ilia Topuria’s winning streak is all that impressive, he would like a rematch.

Holloway was knocked out by Topuria, and now that they are both at lightweight, the Hawaiian is interested in a rematch.

“I know ol’ boy (Topuria) likes walking around with the BMF title, but if he wants the authentic one, he knows where to find me. First things first: There’s Dustin Poirier, but there’s a lot of history,” Holloway said to MMAJunkie.

Before a rematch can happen, Holloway will take on Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 on Saturday in New Orleans.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Ilia Topuria Max Holloway UFC

