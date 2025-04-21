Movsar Evloev shares stunning prediction for possible Alexander Volkanovski UFC title fight

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

Movsar Evloev has explained why he thinks Alexander Volkanovski’s style won’t work against him.

Movsar Evloev Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski recently added to his legacy by becoming a two-time UFC Featherweight Champion. He defeated Diego Lopes via unanimous decision to close out UFC 314 on April 12. Many believe that Evloev is the most deserving contender for the 145-pound gold.

If Evloev does get the next crack at a featherweight title, then he’ll be confident in his ability to prevent Volkanovski from using his movement as an asset.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI REVEALS WHY MOVSAR EVLOEV IS AN INTRIGUING UFC TITLE CHALLENGER

Can Evloev “Break” Volk?

Appearing as a guest on the “Overdogs Podcast,” Movsar Evloev shared his belief that Alexander Volkanovski won’t be able to escape his grasp if the two share the Octagon (via MMAFighting.com).

“I think if I face him, I will just push him to the wall,” Evloev said on the Overdogs Podcast. “So don’t let him run from me, don’t let him move. And then he has to exchange with me, then he will tire. Or I will break him because I know that I have bigger power, better wrestling, and I can control this guy for five rounds or finish on the ground.”

Evloev also feels confident in his striking, and he thinks he’d be able to display it more against Alex Volkanovski than he could in his last outing with Aljamain Sterling.

“For the last fight with Aljo, I was focused almost 100 percent for striking because UFC only talking about ‘I have no finish, just wrestling style,’ so I was trying to show them I have good striking also,” Evloev said. “But in this fight, I cannot show it because my opponent just take me down and tried to do some jiu-jitsu with me, that’s why it’s not easy to show you striking when you’re just rolling on the floor.”

Some aren’t convinced that Evloev will get the next shot at Volkanovski even if he is deserving. There are those who think Yair Rodriguez could slide in and get a rematch against “The Great.” Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do with the featherweight title picture.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

Michael Bisping

Popular UFC fighter responds to rumors of beef with Michael Bisping

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025
Khalil Rountree

Khalil Rountree Jr voices confusion over Alex Pereira's UFC 313 performance

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

Khalil Rountree Jr has given his thoughts on former foe Alex Pereira’s performance against Magomed Ankalaev at UFC 313 last month.

Paddy Pimblett, Conor McGregor
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett teases Conor McGregor as he confirms future Hollywood plans

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

UFC star Paddy Pimblett poked fun at Conor McGregor’s performance in Roadhouse when discussing a potential Hollywood future for himself.

Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards

Fabian Edwards praises brother Leon Edwards for his corner work after PFL win

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

PFL star Fabian Edwards has spoken about how much of a boost it is to have Leon Edwards, his brother, in his corner.

Kayla Harrison, Julianna Peña
Kayla Harrison

Kayla Harrison gives her thoughts on Julianna Pena's trash talk ahead of UFC 316

Harry Kettle - April 21, 2025

UFC star Kayla Harrison has given her thoughts on Julianna Pena’s trash talk ahead of their big title fight at UFC 316.

Tom Aspinall, Jon Jones, UFC, MMA

UFC champ Tom Aspinall teases 'news coming' as fight fans await Jon Jones fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025
Quinton Jackson, Rampge, UFC, MMA
UFC

WATCH | UFC legend Quinton Jackson threatens bar patron in heated confrontation

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

UFC legend Quinton Jackson nearly got into it with a fellow bar patron over the weekend.

Joe Rogan and Conor McGregor
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan explains why it's now or never for Conor McGregor's UFC return

BJ Penn Staff - April 20, 2025

Joe Rogan believes that Conor McGregor is running out of time to return to the UFC.

Conor McGregor, UFC, MMA, Ireland
UFC

UFC star Conor McGregor claims Ireland 'not a democratic country' if his presidential run is blocked

BJ Penn Staff - April 18, 2025

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor is still eyeing the presidency in Ireland.

Belal Muhammad
UFC

‘Underdog’ UFC champ Belal Muhammad laments new fans: ‘Get away from me’

BJ Penn Staff - April 18, 2025

Belal Muhammad has gained a bunch of new fans since winning the UFC welterweight belt. However, he worries those new fans could actually be a detriment if he lets them get to his head.