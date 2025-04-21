Movsar Evloev shares stunning prediction for possible Alexander Volkanovski UFC title fight

Can Evloev “Break” Volk?

Appearing as a guest on the “Overdogs Podcast,” Movsar Evloev shared his belief that Alexander Volkanovski won’t be able to escape his grasp if the two share the Octagon (via MMAFighting.com).

“I think if I face him, I will just push him to the wall,” Evloev said on the Overdogs Podcast. “So don’t let him run from me, don’t let him move. And then he has to exchange with me, then he will tire. Or I will break him because I know that I have bigger power, better wrestling, and I can control this guy for five rounds or finish on the ground.”

Evloev also feels confident in his striking, and he thinks he’d be able to display it more against Alex Volkanovski than he could in his last outing with Aljamain Sterling.

“For the last fight with Aljo, I was focused almost 100 percent for striking because UFC only talking about ‘I have no finish, just wrestling style,’ so I was trying to show them I have good striking also,” Evloev said. “But in this fight, I cannot show it because my opponent just take me down and tried to do some jiu-jitsu with me, that’s why it’s not easy to show you striking when you’re just rolling on the floor.”

Some aren’t convinced that Evloev will get the next shot at Volkanovski even if he is deserving. There are those who think Yair Rodriguez could slide in and get a rematch against “The Great.” Time will tell what the UFC ultimately decides to do with the featherweight title picture.