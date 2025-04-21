Islam Makhachev doesn’t want to fight Ilia Topuria for one key reason, says top UFC contender

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s team hasn’t been too keen on a potential Ilia Topuria fight, and one highly ranked UFC lightweight thinks he knows why.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Makhachev is the reigning UFC Lightweight Champion. Many have argued that he should already be on the move to the welterweight division, but Makhachev feels there’s still work to be done at lightweight. It appears he’d rather his next title defense be a rescheduling of the Arman Tsarukyan bout or Justin Gaethje rather than Topuria.

Tsarukyan believes there’s a good reason for that.

ILIA TOPURIA PLANS TO SIT OUT AND WAIT FOR LIGHTWEIGHT TITLE SHOT AGAINST ISLAM MAKHACHEV: "YOU CAN'T KEEP AVOIDING ME

Tsarukyan Shares Theory on Makhachev Dismissing Topuria

Appearing on the “JAXXON Podcast,” Arman Tsarukyan explained why he thinks Islam Makhachev hasn’t been gung-ho over the idea of putting his 155-pound gold at stake against Ilia Topuria.

“I think he [Topuria] left 145 because they said, ‘Okay, we’re going to give you title fight,'” Tsarukyan said. “Islam doesn’t want to fight him because if he wins, people are going to say, ‘Okay, he beat a 145-er and he’s not No. 1 contender.’ If Islam beats me, then I think he’s done with this division. He’d beat everybody. He got to beat me, and then people can say that.”

Tsarukyan had been scheduled to challenge Makhachev for the UFC Lightweight Championship earlier this year. He was going to share the Octagon with Makhachev in the main event of UFC 311. Before the weigh-ins, Tsarukyan was removed from the title fight due to a back injury. Renato Moicano took his place and was submitted in the first round.

UFC CEO Dana White has told reporters that Tsarukyan will not be getting the next crack at the UFC lightweight title. Tsarukyan has said that he’s taking White for his word, as he believes the plan is Makhachev vs. Topuria.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Arman Tsarukyan Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

