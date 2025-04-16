Alexander Volkanovski reveals why Movsar Evloev is an intriguing UFC title challenger

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 16, 2025

Newly minted UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski has revealed why a fight with Movsar Evloev is intriguing to him.

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski silenced the doubters who thought he’d be on the receiving end of a third straight knockout loss. He defeated Diego Lopes via unanimous decision on April 12 to become a two-time UFC featherweight titleholder. The title victory comes after Volkanovski suffered back-to-back finishing losses against Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria.

Now, “The Great” has some time to enjoy the fruits of labor, but he’s also looking ahead.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI NAMES 2 POTENTIAL CHALLENGERS FOLLOWING UFC 314 TITLE WIN

Volk Eyes Movsar For Legacy

During an interview with Fox News Australia, Alexander Volkanovski was asked what he’d like to do next now that he’s captured the 145-pound gold again. Volkanovski hopes to keep living up to his nickname by taking out another rising contender in Movsar Evloev.

“I did mention Movsar,” Volkanovski said. “He’s undefeated. I like the fact that he’s undefeated and still one of the younger generation again, right? I think for the legacy, that would still mean so much. Is that what the fans want? Is that what the UFC wants? I don’t know, I’m going to need to talk to them. We’ll see what happens, but I think my hands all good. I don’t think there’s any broken bones. So, I’m looking to let this heal up and I’ll get back in there soon.”

Volkanovski has never been shy in taking on new challengers. It’s hard to blame him with his resume. “The Great” has defeated the likes of Max Holloway three times, Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, and Jose Aldo to name a few. Time will tell who the UFC matches Volkanovski up against next, but the general consensus is that Evloev is the deserving challenger.

We’ll see if the UFC brass agrees.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Movsar Evloev UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O'Malley

UFC president Dana White defends Merab Dvalishvili vs Sean O’Malley 2

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025
Movsar Evloev
UFC

Movsar Evloev issues defiant response to Yair Rodriguez’s title shot claim

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev has given his thoughts on Yair Rodriguez claiming that he should receive a title shot after UFC 314.

Khabib Nurmagomedov Islam Makhachev
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov gives his thoughts on most competitive title fight for Islam Makhachev

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

Khabib Nurmagomedov has given his thoughts on who Islam Makhachev’s most competitive fight could be at lightweight.

Tom Aspinall
UFC

Former World’s Strongest Man admits that he was humbled by Tom Aspinall in training

Harry Kettle - April 16, 2025

Former World’s Strongest Man Eddie Hall has admitted that he’s been humbled in the past by training with Tom Aspinall.

Alexander Volkanovski and Max Holloway
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo believes Max Holloway "100 percent" beats the UFC 314 version of Alexander Volkanovski

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

Henry Cejudo believes that had Max Holloway fought Alexander Volkanovski at UFC 314, the Hawaiian would have gotten his hand raised.

Islam Makhachev Ilia Topuria

Khabib Nurmagomedov explains why Islam Makhachev doesn’t want to fight Ilia Topuria

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025
Sean O'Malley., Israel Adesanya, UFC 316, MMA
Sean O'Malley

WATCH | Sean O'Malley trains with Israel Adesanya ahead of UFC 316 title fight

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

Sean O’Malley has been training with one of the best fighters in MMA history ahead of his UFC 316 rematch with Merab Dvalishvili.

Joe Rogan, Ilia Topuria, UFC, MMA
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan welcomes UFC star Ilia Topuria to podcast

BJ Penn Staff - April 15, 2025

It’s been a little while since a UFC star appeared on an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast. The wait is over, thanks to a recent visit from former featherweight champion Ilia Topuria.

Marvin Vettori
UFC

Marvin Vettori shares heartfelt message after tragic passing of younger brother: "I will love you until my last breath"

Cole Shelton - April 15, 2025

Marvin Vettori shared a heartfelt message after his younger brother Patrick Vettori died in a house fire at age 30.

Ian Machado Garry and Shavkat Rakhmonov
Shavkat Rakhmonov

UFC Kansas City: Ian Machado Garry takes credit for Shavkat Rakhmonov's injury

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 15, 2025

Ian Machado Garry believes he had something to do with Shavkat Rakhmonov’s inability to compete for gold at UFC 315.