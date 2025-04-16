Alexander Volkanovski reveals why Movsar Evloev is an intriguing UFC title challenger

Volk Eyes Movsar For Legacy

During an interview with Fox News Australia, Alexander Volkanovski was asked what he’d like to do next now that he’s captured the 145-pound gold again. Volkanovski hopes to keep living up to his nickname by taking out another rising contender in Movsar Evloev.

“I did mention Movsar,” Volkanovski said. “He’s undefeated. I like the fact that he’s undefeated and still one of the younger generation again, right? I think for the legacy, that would still mean so much. Is that what the fans want? Is that what the UFC wants? I don’t know, I’m going to need to talk to them. We’ll see what happens, but I think my hands all good. I don’t think there’s any broken bones. So, I’m looking to let this heal up and I’ll get back in there soon.”

Volkanovski has never been shy in taking on new challengers. It’s hard to blame him with his resume. “The Great” has defeated the likes of Max Holloway three times, Brian Ortega, Yair Rodriguez, and Jose Aldo to name a few. Time will tell who the UFC matches Volkanovski up against next, but the general consensus is that Evloev is the deserving challenger.

We’ll see if the UFC brass agrees.