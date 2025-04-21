Popular UFC fighter responds to rumors of beef with Michael Bisping

By Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 21, 2025

A one-time UFC title challenger has cleared the air on rumors surrounding his situation with Michael Bisping.

Michael Bisping

Bisping is a respected UFC Hall of Famer and color commentator. The former UFC Middleweight Champion also has his own successful YouTube channel and podcast. Anthony Smith became a regular co-host on the “Believe You Me” podcast, but he eventually left the show to align with Home of Fight for his own podcast.

Many fans speculated that there’s more to the story than just an amicable split.

RELATED: MICHAEL BISPING SHARES INTERESTING PREDICTION FOR PADDY PIMBLETT’S NEXT OPPONENT POST-UFC 314 WIN

Anthony Smith Denies Beef With Michael Bisping

If you were expecting there to be issues between Anthony Smith and Michael Bisping, it appears you were mistaken. During an interview with Damon Martin of MMAFighting.com, Smith addressed the rumors on his relationship with Bisping.

“We’re good,” Smith said. “He would have told everybody — if Bisping hated me, you guys would know it. When has he ever minced words? There’s things that happened that neither of us has talked about in the background. Nothing to do with conflict or anything like that. Bisping and I are good.

“That was the plan in conversations that Bisping and I had from the beginning [that I would go onto create my own show]. There was no shock I was going to start my own show. It wasn’t a surprise to anyone behind the scenes. He’s incredible. He’s an incredible dude. He helped me a lot.”

Smith even credited Bisping for helping him with tips on how broadcasting works. He said Bisping helped “carry” him early on in his broadcasting career.

Smith is planning to retire after his scheduled bout at UFC Kansas City on April 26. “Lionheart” will go one-on-one with Zhang Mingyang. Smith has already produced quality work as an analyst and podcaster, so he won’t be struggling for gigs once he retires from prizefighting.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Anthony Smith Michael Bisping UFC

