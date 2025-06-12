Mike Perry issues warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding Jake Paul’s boxing power
BKFC star Mike Perry has issued a warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding the surprising power of his former foe Jake Paul.
As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty interesting character within the world of professional boxing. While many expected him to falter in a big way when transitoning over to the sport, he’s managed to carve out a niche career for himself in the influencer boxing space. Now, we’re at the point where ‘The Problem Child’ is perhaps one of the biggest names in the entire sport.
In his next outing, Paul is set to square off with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In a couple of his recent fights he’s taken on some ‘Mikes’ – Perry and Tyson, and he was able to defeat them both.
In a recent interview, Mike Perry gave his thoughts on Jake Paul’s abilities as well as Chavez Jr’s chances against him.
Perry issues warning to Chavez Jr regarding Paul
“It was different, it was weird,” Perry told Bloody Elbow in an exclusive chat. “I train with boxing gloves on to spar but the way that he put his weight into some things, it’s not like the punches were hurting my head so much.
“But he would catch me when I was off balance and I don’t think Chavez will be off balance the way that I was… Chavez is a more formal boxer, I do better when I can do more of an MMA striking style and make it dirty.
“That’s how I was able to beat a 27-3 boxer by making it dirty which I was allowed to do under those rules. But just clean boxing, he doesn’t have terrible power, his power was there. He was able to knock me down and use his weight and size, but Chavez is a little closer to his size.
“They’re very similar and I think Jake has some good skill, he’s got a great team around him and those things make big differences.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Boxing News Jake Paul Mike Perry