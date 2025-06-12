Mike Perry issues warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding Jake Paul’s boxing power

BKFC star Mike Perry has issued a warning to Julio Cesar Chavez Jr regarding the surprising power of his former foe Jake Paul.

As we know, Jake Paul is a pretty interesting character within the world of professional boxing. While many expected him to falter in a big way when transitoning over to the sport, he’s managed to carve out a niche career for himself in the influencer boxing space. Now, we’re at the point where ‘The Problem Child’ is perhaps one of the biggest names in the entire sport.

RELATED: Jake Paul vs. Mike Perry – Live Results and Highlights

In his next outing, Paul is set to square off with Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. In a couple of his recent fights he’s taken on some ‘Mikes’ – Perry and Tyson, and he was able to defeat them both.

In a recent interview, Mike Perry gave his thoughts on Jake Paul’s abilities as well as Chavez Jr’s chances against him.