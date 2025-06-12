Ariane da Silva released by UFC after medical issue and UFC 316 defeat

By Harry Kettle - June 12, 2025

UFC veteran Ariane da Silva has reportedly been released by the promotion in the wake of her loss to Wang Cong.

Ariane da Silva, UFC 316, MMA, Wang Cong

Back in early 2019, Ariane da Silva made her debut for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. The Polish sensation came into the company with a great deal of hype but unfortunately, she was never quite able to live up to that. While she made a real name for herself with KSW, she was far too inconsistent inside the Octagon. Still, she had a lot of heart, and that led to her continually getting booked in interesting matchups.

RELATED: Ariane da Silva coach explains massive UFC 316 weight miss, opponent reacts

Last weekend, however, things came undone in a big way. In addition to being beaten pretty convincingly by Wang Cong, da Silva – formerly Lipski – also missed weight by a huge six pounds. According to her coach, one of the reasons for the substantial miss was a benign tumor on her pituitary gland. As you can imagine, there was a bit more sympathy in the air after this news was revealed.

However, it doesn’t appear as if that sympathy extends to the UFC. According to recent reports, Ariane da Silva’s six-year long stay at the elite level has now come to an end.

 

da Silva released by UFC

We imagine this will split opinion amongst a lot of fans. Some will believe that she’s not quite at the level necessary to compete in the UFC, whereas others would’ve preferred to give her the benefit of the doubt. Either way, it’ll be interesting to see what da Silva does next in her MMA career.

What’s your favorite Ariane da Silva memory? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

