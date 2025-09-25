Conor McGregor issues a warning to Mike Perry ahead of BKFC return

UFC legend Conor McGregor has issued a warning to Mike Perry ahead of his return fight for BKFC next weekend.

As we look ahead to the future, it certainly seems as if Conor McGregor is interested in pursuing a return to the Octagon. He’s made it crystal clear that he wants to come back in time for the UFC White House event, but what we don’t know is whether or not he’ll make another appearance before that. If he doesn’t, there’s always a chance he tests the waters over in the world of bare-knuckle boxing.

If he does, McGregor facing off against Mike Perry wouldn’t be at all surprising. If anything, it seems like the fight to make for BKFC. Right now, though, ‘Platinum’ is focused on what promises to be a blockbuster encounter with Jeremy Stephens next Saturday night.

After McGregor and Perry fell out recently, the Irishman had the following to say about BKFC’s star man in a new tweet.

Conor McGregor threatens Mike Perry

“Mike Perry is back to @bareknucklefc October 4th, New Jersey on trial basis only, if he underperforms, I SACK HIM AGAIN LIVE IN FRONT OF 17,000 FANS. LIVE ON @DAZN_Sport”

Conor McGregor certainly isn’t afraid to do things that are going to upset people. In a general sense, he seems to be going through something of a ‘villian arc’ right now. Either way, though, he’s still the biggest name in mixed martial arts by a country mile.

Would you still be interested in seeing Conor McGregor face off against Mike Perry? If it does happen, especially in a BKFC setting, who would you favor to pick up the victory and why? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!