Magomed Ankalaev sends a dangerous warning to Alex Pereira

By Harry Kettle - September 25, 2025
Magomed Ankalaev

UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev has issued a pretty clear warning to Alex Pereira ahead of their UFC 320 rematch.

Next weekend, Magomed Ankalaev will defend his UFC light heavyweight championship for the first time. He will do so against Alex Pereira, the same man that he beat for the belt earlier this year. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement in the air for this showdown, with many believing that ‘Big Ank’ has enough in the tank to pick up a second win over ‘Poatan’.

With that being said, Pereira isn’t going to go quietly into the night. He has been attempting to play some real mind games with Ankalaev in recent weeks, and especially in the last few days after the two almost ran into one another at the UFC Performance Institute. Alas, nothing came of it in the end.

In a recent tweet, Ankalaev had the following prediction to make when discussing the UFC 320 main event.

 

Ankalaev’s prediction for UFC 320 main event

“This guy has been knocked out 3 times in his career, I never been knocked down. This time I will give him his 4th knockout, end of the story.”

Whether you like him or you don’t, there’s no denying that the champ has a lot of confidence heading into this fight.

What are you expecting to happen when Magomed Ankalaev defeats the strap against Alex Pereira? Do you believe it’s going to be a better fight than their first meeting? Let us know your thoughts on this, BJPENN Nation!

