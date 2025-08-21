Conor McGregor training to face winner of Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens, claims BFKC boss

Conor McGregor will apparently be making his BKFC debut soon, according to David Feldman.

Feldman, the BKFC President, claims McGregor is back training so he can face the winner of Mike Perry vs Jeremy Stephens at BKFC 82 on October 4. McGregor was supposed to attend the press conference, but the Irishman wasn’t there as he’s back training.

“We were supposed to have my partner, my friend Conor McGregor was going to be here today, but he couldn’t make it last minute because he’s actually very, very focused. It’s the best Conor McGregor I’ve ever seen,” Feldman said at the BKFC press conference. “He’s training hard, he’s focused because he said one of you two guys (pointing at Perry and Stephens) is his next fight.”

Of course, Conor McGregor is still under UFC contract, so he would need to get released in order to fight in BKFC. But, if Feldman is telling the truth, it would be massive for BKFC to have the Irishman fight for the promotion.

McGregor also has a history with both Perry and Stephens, so the build-up to the fight would be intense and add to the suspense.