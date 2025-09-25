Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei, plus more added to ONE Fight Night 37

Nico Carrillo vs. Luke Lessei is among four thrilling additions to ONE Fight Night 37. The Scottish powerhouse faces the dangerous American striker in a featherweight Muay Thai showcase designed to produce fireworks.

Carrillo meets Lessei on Friday, November 7, in Bangkok, Thailand. The #4-ranked Scottish striker returns to featherweight action after successfully transitioning from bantamweight following his shocking title loss to Nabil Anane.

His featherweight debut proved transformative when he knocked out legendary Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong in spectacular fashion. The victory demonstrated that Carrillo’s devastating power translates effectively across weight classes while operating at optimal health.

Lessei represents a dangerous test for the Scottish knockout artist. The 29-year-old Iowa native earned fan-favorite status through his thrilling promotional debut against Jo Nattawut, showcasing the unorthodox striking style that makes him such a compelling matchup.

Their encounter promises stylistic intrigue between Carrillo’s explosive finishing power and Lessei’s technical creativity. Both fighters possess the skills to end fights suddenly, creating potential for instant classic status.

The expanded card features additional battles across multiple disciplines. Nakrob Fairtex faces Jacob Smith in flyweight Muay Thai action, while bantamweight contenders Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon and Abdulla Dayakaev clash in a top-five eliminator.

Carlo Bumina-ang meets undefeated Elbek Alyshov in bantamweight MMA competition, rounding out the quartet of exciting additions to the already stacked November lineup.

Nico Carrillo seeks continued featherweight momentum against Luke Lessei

Nico Carrillo enters this matchup riding confidence from his successful weight class transition earlier this year. The move to featherweight eliminated the brutal weight cuts that hampered his bantamweight campaign, allowing him to compete at full strength for the first time in years.

His knockout victory over Sitthichai marked a statement performance that silenced critics who questioned his ability to replicate bantamweight success. The Scottish striker proved his power remains devastating when operating at optimal physical condition.

Lessei brings legitimate threat despite his promotional record. The American striker pushed elite competition like Jo Nattawut to his limits while demonstrating the adaptability that makes him such a difficult puzzle to solve.

His recent first-round TKO victory over Cody Jerome showcased the finishing ability that earned him this high-profile opportunity. The Iowa native sees this as his chance to leapfrog Carrillo in divisional rankings through an upset victory.

Their clash anchors a card designed to showcase ONE Championship’s depth across multiple combat sports disciplines, with each bout carrying significant ranking implications for the participants involved.