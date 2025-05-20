What’s next for Michael Morales and Gilbert Burns after UFC Vegas 106?

By Cole Shelton - May 20, 2025

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for UFC Vegas 106. In the main event, welterweight contenders threw down as Michael Morales took on Gilbert Burns.

Michael Morales, Gilbert Burns

Entering the fight, Morales was a perfect 17-0 as a pro, including being 5-0 in the UFC, and was coming off a TKO win over Neil Magny. Burns, meanwhile, was on a three-fight losing streak and was looking to snap his losing skid and remain a title contender.

Ultimately, it was Morales who won by first-round TKO as he dominated Burns on the feet. Following UFC Vegas 106, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders after the event.

Michael Morales

Michael Morales remained undefeated and won back-to-back fights now by first-round finish, which was both main events. Morales was too quick and powerful on his feet for Burns and was able to run through him for the biggest win of his career.

Morales is now 18-0 as a pro and should get a top-10, if not top-five, opponent next. The 25-year-old is part of the new blood at welterweight and should get a big fight next. Most of the top of the welterweight division is booked up, but a fight that makes sense is to take on Leon Edwards. It would be a big step-up in competition to fight a former champ, and if he wins that, he would likely be a win away from a title shot.

Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns knew he was taking a risk fighting a young up-and-comer who was below him in the rankings. However, Burns knew he needed to give Morales the chance to fight up, but unfortunately, the Brazilian struggled on the feet.

Burns is on a four-fight losing streak, and his future will be a talking point. He could opt to retire, or could look to get back on the saddle. The Brazilian should fight someone older, and a fight against Colby Covington makes sense. The two have taken shots at one another, while both are on losing streaks and not in the title picture, so it’s just a fun fight that can headline a Fight Night card.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Gilbert Burns Michael Morales UFC

Related

Ilia Topuria, UFC

Ilia Topuria splits with long-time coach ahead of bid for second UFC title

BJ Penn Staff - May 19, 2025
Jairzinho Rozenstruik, UFC, MMA, Power Slap
Jessica-Rose Clark

Jairzinho Rozenstruik set to meet Power Slap veteran in first fight since UFC exit

BJ Penn Staff - May 19, 2025

Jairzinho Rozenstruik is no longer a member of the UFC heavyweight roster, but is combat sports career will continue.

Paddy Pimblett, UFC 314, Pros react, UFC, Ilia Topuria
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has a specific technique in mind for potential Ilia Topuria fight

BJ Penn Staff - May 19, 2025

Paddy Pimblett has something special in mind for a potential fight with fellow UFC star Ilia Topuria.

Ian Machado Garry, Jack Della Maddalena
Jack Della Maddalena

Ian Machado Garry claims Jack Della Maddalena looked "sloppy" at UFC 315: "Both of them looked slow"

Cole Shelton - May 19, 2025

Ian Machado Garry has taken aim at Jack Della Maddalena over his performance at UFC 315.

Magomed Ankalaev UFC 313
Magomed Ankalaev

Magomed Ankalaev predicted to defend UFC title against surprising name

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 19, 2025

Could Magomed Ankalaev’s first UFC title challenger be a surprising choice?

Jon Jones Tom Aspinall

Former Jon Jones opponent thinks 'Bones' is trolling Tom Aspinall by stalling

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 19, 2025
Islam Makhachev and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Popular UFC analyst thinks Islam Makhachev ducked Ilia Topuria

Fernando Quiles Jr. - May 19, 2025

One well-known MMA personality believes that Islam Makhachev purposely avoided Ilia Topuria.

Israel Adesanya, Kelvin Gastelum
Kelvin Gastelum

Kelvin Gastelum reflects on iconic Israel Adesanya fight ahead of UFC Hall of Fame induction

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

Kelvin Gastelum has reflected on his iconic fight against Israel Adesanya ahead of his upcoming UFC Hall of Fame induction.

Jon Jones
Tom Aspinall

Jon Jones provides big update on UFC future and possible Tom Aspinall fight

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has provided an update on his immediate future and a possible return fight.

Charles Oliveira, Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Former UFC champion explains big worry for Charles Oliveira in Ilia Topuria fight

Harry Kettle - May 19, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling has given his thoughts on the upcoming fight between Charles Oliveira and Ilia Topuria.