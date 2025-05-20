What’s next for Michael Morales and Gilbert Burns after UFC Vegas 106?
The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for UFC Vegas 106. In the main event, welterweight contenders threw down as Michael Morales took on Gilbert Burns.
Entering the fight, Morales was a perfect 17-0 as a pro, including being 5-0 in the UFC, and was coming off a TKO win over Neil Magny. Burns, meanwhile, was on a three-fight losing streak and was looking to snap his losing skid and remain a title contender.
Ultimately, it was Morales who won by first-round TKO as he dominated Burns on the feet. Following UFC Vegas 106, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders after the event.
Michael Morales
Michael Morales remained undefeated and won back-to-back fights now by first-round finish, which was both main events. Morales was too quick and powerful on his feet for Burns and was able to run through him for the biggest win of his career.
Morales is now 18-0 as a pro and should get a top-10, if not top-five, opponent next. The 25-year-old is part of the new blood at welterweight and should get a big fight next. Most of the top of the welterweight division is booked up, but a fight that makes sense is to take on Leon Edwards. It would be a big step-up in competition to fight a former champ, and if he wins that, he would likely be a win away from a title shot.
Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns knew he was taking a risk fighting a young up-and-comer who was below him in the rankings. However, Burns knew he needed to give Morales the chance to fight up, but unfortunately, the Brazilian struggled on the feet.
Burns is on a four-fight losing streak, and his future will be a talking point. He could opt to retire, or could look to get back on the saddle. The Brazilian should fight someone older, and a fight against Colby Covington makes sense. The two have taken shots at one another, while both are on losing streaks and not in the title picture, so it’s just a fun fight that can headline a Fight Night card.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Gilbert Burns Michael Morales UFC