What’s next for Michael Morales and Gilbert Burns after UFC Vegas 106?

The UFC was at the Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday for UFC Vegas 106. In the main event, welterweight contenders threw down as Michael Morales took on Gilbert Burns.

Entering the fight, Morales was a perfect 17-0 as a pro, including being 5-0 in the UFC, and was coming off a TKO win over Neil Magny. Burns, meanwhile, was on a three-fight losing streak and was looking to snap his losing skid and remain a title contender.

Ultimately, it was Morales who won by first-round TKO as he dominated Burns on the feet. Following UFC Vegas 106, here is what I think should be next for the welterweight contenders after the event.