Ilia Topuria splits with long-time coach ahead of bid for second UFC title

Ilia Topuria is set for one of the biggest fights of his life at UFC 317. That hasn’t stopped him from changing up his coaching staff.

Spain’s Topuria is the former UFC featherweight champion. After vacating the belt last year, he is set to challenge Charles Oliveira for the vacant lightweight title in the main event of UFC 317 on June 28.

According to Irati Prat of Marca, Topuria has decided to part ways with his long time coaches, Jorge and Augustin Climent ahead of the fight. The former featherweight champ’s brother Aleksandre, also a UFC fighter, will follow suit.

It’s not the first big change Topuria has made ahead of UFC 317.