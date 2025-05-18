UFC Vegas 106 Results: Michael Morales TKO’s Gilbert Burns (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 results, including the welterweight main event between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales.

Burns (22-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former UFC welterweight title challenger has suffered setbacks to Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad in his most recent Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Durinho’ was coming off back-to-back wins over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny.

Meanwhile, Michael Morales (17-0 MMA) will be looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening. The surging welterweight contender was most recently seen in action this past August, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over Neil Magny. Prior to that finish, the Ecuadorian standout had earned decision victories over Max Griffin and Jake Matthews.

Round one of the UFC Vegas 106 main event begins and Michael Morales takes the center of the Octagon. He looks much bigger than Gilbert Burns in there this evening. ‘Durinho’ with a nice low kick. Morales replies with one of his own. Burns charges forward with a flurry. Morales lands a sneaky right as Burns gets back to range. A nice left from the former title challenger. Michael Morales with a good 1-2. He lands a right hand. Burns leaps in with another flurry. He lands a good low kick at the end of the rush. A big uppercut stuns Gilbert Burns. Morales comes in with a good 1-2. Gilbert Burns dives on a takedown and gets it. Morales quickly scoots to the cage and stands back up. He begins unloading on Burns who goes down. More big shots. Burns gets back up, but immediately gets sent back down and this one is all over! WOW!

Wasted no time in this one 😮‍💨 Michael Morales gets the first round finish at #UFCVegas106! pic.twitter.com/UNNyGw9Wnw — UFC (@ufc) May 18, 2025

Official UFC Vegas 106 Results: Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns via TKO in Round 1

Who would you like to see Morales fight next following his TKO victory over Burns this evening in Las Vegas?