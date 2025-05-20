Beneil Dariush still believes he could climb into UFC title contention

UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush still believes he could climb into title contention at 155 pounds with a few big wins.

For the longest time now, Beneil Dariush has been a notable contender in the lightweight division. However, after a few poor results in his last few outings, many have been left to wonder whether or not he still belongs in the elite class. Of course, he also has big wins under his belt, but the top 15 is starting to look incredibly stacked once again.

At UFC 317, Dariush will get the chance to prove himself when he locks horns with Renato Moicano. While it may not be a ‘do or die’ situation for his mixed martial arts career, he’ll certainly need to get through Moicano if he wants to even come close to a world championship opportunity.

In a recent interview, Dariush spoke candidly about his ambitions and his desire to go for gold.