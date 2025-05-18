Pros react after Michael Morales stops Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event was headlined by a welterweight bout between Gilbert Burns and Michael Morales.

Burns (22-9 MMA) had entered tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. The former UFC welterweight title challenger had suffered setbacks to Sean Brady, Jack Della Maddalena and Belal Muhammad in his most previous Octagon appearances. Prior to those setbacks, ‘Durinho’ had earned back-to-back wins over Jorge Masvidal and Neil Magny respectively.

Meanwhile, Michael Morales (18-0 MMA) was looking to keep his perfect record intact this evening in Las Vegas. The surging welterweight contender was most previously seen in action this past August, where he scored a first-round TKO victory over UFC veteran Neil Magny. Prior to that finish, the Ecuadorian standout had picked up decision victories over Max Griffin and Jake Matthews.

Tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 main event proved to be a coming out party for the now ‘and still undefeated’ Michael Morales. The Ecuadorian powerhouse was able to get the better of Gilbert Burns in the striking right from the opening horn, landing some powerful shots that ultimately forced ‘Durinho’ to dive in for a takedown. While Burns was successful in that attempt, it took just mere seconds for Morales to get back to his feet where he proceeded to smash the former title challenger with a plethora of heavy shots. After a pair of knockdowns, referee Herb Dean had seen enough and stepped in to call a stop to the contest.

Official UFC Vegas 106 Results: Michael Morales def. Gilbert Burns via TKO in Round 1

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Burns vs. Morales’ below:

Post-fight reactions to Michael Morales defeating Gilbert Burns at UFC Vegas 106:

Michael Morales is the real deal. The only welterweight to finish Gilbert Burns in either the first or second round. — Aaron Bronsteter (@aaronbronsteter) May 18, 2025

Wow Michael Morales he is Real deal. 🦾#UFCVegas106 — Merab “The Machine” Dvalishvili (@MerabDvalishvil) May 18, 2025

Morales has a 79″ reach at 170…

😯😯 That’s insane! When those punches land at full extension…. HE’S CRACKING!!#UFCVegas106 — Corey ‘Overtime’ Anderson (@CoreyA_MMA) May 18, 2025

Que bien Michael a la cima de la división 🤜🏾🇪🇨 — C H🖕🏽T O🇪🇨V E R A (@chitoveraUFC) May 18, 2025

Who would you like to see Morales fight next following his TKO victory over Burns this evening in Las Vegas?