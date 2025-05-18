UFC Vegas 106 Bonus Report: Denise Gomes one of four POTN winners

By Chris Taylor - May 17, 2025

The Octagon returned to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event, and four fighters wound up taking home performance bonuses.

Tonight’s fight card was headlined by a highly anticipated welterweight contest featuring Gilbert Burns taking on Michael Moralez. The bout proved to be a coming out party for the now ‘and still undefeated’ Michael Morales. The Ecuadorian powerhouse was able to get the better of Gilbert Burns in the striking right from the opening horn, landing some powerful shots that ultimately forced ‘Durinho’ to dive in for a takedown. While Burns was successful in that attempt, it took just mere seconds for Morales to get back to his feet where he proceeded to smash the former title challenger with a plethora of heavy shots. After a pair of knockdowns, referee Herb Dean had seen enough and stepped in to call a stop to the contest.

UFC Vegas 106 was supposed to be co-headlined by a light heavyweight bout featuring Paul Craig taking on Rodolfo Bellato. Unfortunately for fight fans, the contest was scrapped at the last minute due to an illness on the part of Bellato.

Following the conclusion of tonight’s event, UFC officials announced at the post-fight press conference that four fighters would be taking home performance bonuses.

Fight of the night: Featherweight fighters Melquizael Costa and Julian Erosa each pocketed $50k for their thrilling war on tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 main card. Costa ultimately won the contest by unanimous decision.

Performance of the night:  Michael Morales earned an extra $50k for his first-round TKO victory over Gilbert Burns in tonight’s headliner (see that here).

Performance of the night: Denise Gomes pocketed an extra $50k for her impressive second-round TKO victory over Elise Reed (see that here).

Are you surprised by any of the performance bonuses handed out by Dana White and company following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC Vegas 106 event? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

