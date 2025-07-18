Michael Johnson gets opponent to admit he’s a fan in UFC press conference

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

UFC veteran Michael Johnson got Daniel Zellhuber to admit he was a fan of his ahead of their UFC 318 showdown.

Michael Johnson

For the longest time now, Michael Johnson has been a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster. While he’s never been consistent enough to really make a push for a title opportunity, he’s certainly been involved in some big moments over the years. He’s also picked up wins over notable opponents, including Tony Ferguson and even Dustin Poirier, with the latter headlining UFC 318 at the weekend.

This time around, Johnson will be going up against Daniel Zellhuber. While he may have three wins in his last four fights, the popular opinion is that MJ will struggle to overcome Zellhuber.

Alas, that hasn’t stopped Johnson from poking fun at his next opponent, with the two having an interesting interaction just days before UFC 318 at the press conference for the event.

 

Johnson goes after Zellhuber

“I’m looking forward to showing this young buck some lessons in here,” Johnson said at the UFC 318 press conference.

“He’s young, but he’s a little bit too cocky and he’s running his mouth too much.

“This is the funny thing, he’s been here for almost 30 fights…” Zellhuber started saying.

“Who are you?” Johnson cut him off.

“How many fights you got? 3-4 fights in UFC, relax,” Johnson said.

“I’m talking s— and you’re in your corner, so it works. Shut the f— up and show up,” Zellhuber responded.

“I think you’re just trying to talk your way into a fight. You’re probably a fan of mine, probably grew up watching me fight,” Johnson said after saying he didn’t understand the Mexican.

“Actually, I grew up watching him fight,” Zellhuber admitted being a fan of Johnson.

“That’s your obsession with me. I think it’s a little gay but it’s okay,” Johnson said as the crowd exclaimed.

