Michael Johnson gets opponent to admit he’s a fan in UFC press conference

UFC veteran Michael Johnson got Daniel Zellhuber to admit he was a fan of his ahead of their UFC 318 showdown.

For the longest time now, Michael Johnson has been a member of the Ultimate Fighting Championship roster. While he’s never been consistent enough to really make a push for a title opportunity, he’s certainly been involved in some big moments over the years. He’s also picked up wins over notable opponents, including Tony Ferguson and even Dustin Poirier, with the latter headlining UFC 318 at the weekend.

This time around, Johnson will be going up against Daniel Zellhuber. While he may have three wins in his last four fights, the popular opinion is that MJ will struggle to overcome Zellhuber.

Alas, that hasn’t stopped Johnson from poking fun at his next opponent, with the two having an interesting interaction just days before UFC 318 at the press conference for the event.