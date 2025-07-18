Ayaka Miura closes in on title shot against Juliana Otalora: “I want to win solidly”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - July 17, 2025

Ayaka Miura’s path to championship gold has never been clearer. One more dominant performance could secure her place in the title picture.

Ayaka Miura

The #2-ranked atomweight MMA contender faces undefeated promotional newcomer Juliana “La Patrona” Otalora at ONE Friday Fights 116 on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Miura, the bout represents another step toward her ultimate goal.

“Zombie” has been building unstoppable momentum over the past year. Her submission victory over Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat at ONE 171 in February showcased her evolving submission game beyond her signature technique.

While many know Miura for her devastating “Ayaka Lock” – a scarf-hold Americana that has produced eight career victories – she’s proven there’s much more to her arsenal. The kneebar finish against Phogat demonstrated her ability to adapt and find new ways to win.

That February triumph marked her fourth consecutive victory, a streak that includes first-round submission wins over Macarena Aragon and Meng Bo, plus a unanimous decision over Itsuki Hirata.

The 34-year-old Japanese judoka has maintained an 88 percent finishing rate throughout her ONE Championship tenure, proving she’s one of the most dangerous grapplers in the division.

“That was a fight where I could show what I’ve been saying all along,” she said.

“I don’t think strategizing really shows one’s true character, and I just do what I always do without thinking much about the opponent.

“My condition feels like it’s constantly maintained. I’m going smoothly this time in a good way. But I think the strongest factor is that I’m always trying to improve myself.”

Ayaka Miura motivated by representing Japan on global stage

Ayaka Miura understands the weight of expectation as one of Japan’s premier mixed martial artists. Every performance carries national pride and responsibility.

A decisive victory over Juliana Otalora could position her for a shot at Denice Zamboanga‘s ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Championship. The timing couldn’t be more perfect with ONE 173 heading to Japan in November.

Fighting on home soil for a world title would represent the pinnacle of Miura’s career. She’s earned her place among the best Japanese MMA stars through years of commanding performances.

But “Zombie” remains focused solely on the task at hand rather than looking ahead to potential title opportunities. Her methodical approach to each fight has been the foundation of her recent success.

“I’m training to be able to handle anything, so that doesn’t change. But right now, I’m focused on the opponent in front of me,” she said.

“I want to fight properly as a representative of Japan. I want to win solidly and connect it to what’s next.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Ayaka Miura ONE Championship

Related

Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza confident he can shock Petchtanong Petchfergus: "Moves he's never experienced before"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2025
Petchtanong Petchfergus
Petchtanong

Petchtanong confident experience will beat Yuki Yoza: "I already have a plan"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 16, 2025

Petchtanong Petchfergus believes his veteran expertise will be the deciding factor against one of kickboxing’s most promising prospects. The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion has seen it all before.

Johan Ghazali
ONE Championship

Johan Ghazali and Rambolek get redemption opportunities at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Johan Ghazali’s recent struggles have created doubt about his potential. The teenage sensation will have a chance to silence those critics in September.

Tagir Khalilov
Tagir Khalilov

Tagir Khalilov faces undefeated Hyu Iwata in flyweight kickboxing clash at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Tagir Khalilov’s next challenge might be his toughest yet. The veteran striker will test his skills against one of the division’s most promising prospects.

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues
ONE Championship

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues reveals knockout win was carefully planned: "We trained a lot on this shot"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Allycia Hellen Rodrigues knew exactly how she wanted to end her title defense against Johanna Persson. The Brazilian champion executed her plan to perfection.

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao

Jhanlo Mark Sangiao admits he "needed this win so much" after ONE Fight Night 33

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025
Shadow
Shadow

Shadow wants immediate fight with Mohamed Younes Rabah after no-contest: "I'm ready to give him a rematch"

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 15, 2025

Sometimes the most frustrating moments in combat sports happen when everything goes perfectly. Shadow Singha Mawynn experienced that cruel reality firsthand at ONE Fight Night 33.

Nontachai
ONE Championship

Nontachai confident size advantage will benefit him against Abdulla Dayakaev

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2025

Nontachai Jitmuangnon believes he holds a clear advantage over his next opponent. The question is whether he can capitalize on it.

bodoni lovato
ONE Championship

Giancarlo Bodoni and Rafael Lovato Jr. set for submission grappling showdown at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 10, 2025

Two of the world’s elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners will make their ONE Championship debuts in Tokyo this November. The question is which American will leave the bigger impression.

Tye Ruotolo
Tye Ruotolo

Tye Ruotolo set for MMA debut against Adrian Lee at ONE Fight Night 35

BJPENN.COM Staff - July 9, 2025

Tye Ruotolo is ready to test his skills in a completely different arena. The grappling world champion will find out if his success translates to mixed martial arts.