Ayaka Miura closes in on title shot against Juliana Otalora: “I want to win solidly”

Ayaka Miura’s path to championship gold has never been clearer. One more dominant performance could secure her place in the title picture.

The #2-ranked atomweight MMA contender faces undefeated promotional newcomer Juliana “La Patrona” Otalora at ONE Friday Fights 116 on Friday, July 18, inside Bangkok’s Lumpinee Stadium. For Miura, the bout represents another step toward her ultimate goal.

“Zombie” has been building unstoppable momentum over the past year. Her submission victory over Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat at ONE 171 in February showcased her evolving submission game beyond her signature technique.

While many know Miura for her devastating “Ayaka Lock” – a scarf-hold Americana that has produced eight career victories – she’s proven there’s much more to her arsenal. The kneebar finish against Phogat demonstrated her ability to adapt and find new ways to win.

That February triumph marked her fourth consecutive victory, a streak that includes first-round submission wins over Macarena Aragon and Meng Bo, plus a unanimous decision over Itsuki Hirata.

The 34-year-old Japanese judoka has maintained an 88 percent finishing rate throughout her ONE Championship tenure, proving she’s one of the most dangerous grapplers in the division.

“That was a fight where I could show what I’ve been saying all along,” she said.

“I don’t think strategizing really shows one’s true character, and I just do what I always do without thinking much about the opponent.

“My condition feels like it’s constantly maintained. I’m going smoothly this time in a good way. But I think the strongest factor is that I’m always trying to improve myself.”