Jon Jones called out for openweight fight at UFC White House event

An old rival of Jon Jones, who currently competes at welterweight, has claimed they would be open to fighting him at the White House.

As we now know, Jon Jones has seemingly decided to break his mixed martial arts retirement – just a few weeks after he retired in the first place. The reason he’s done so is because the UFC announced they are planning on heading to the White House for a PPV event next summer. ‘Bones’, as you can probably imagine, can already see how much potential there would be in terms of earnings for just one fight.

While it’s not guaranteed, Jones would probably face Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship, unless he loses the belt between now and them. Jon has had a lot of fun trolling the masses over the course of the last few months and now, it feels as if he’s put a target on his back.

Someone who hasn’t been a fan of Jones for a while is none other than Colby Covington. In a recent interview, ‘Chaos’ spoke openly about Jon and made it known that he would fight him in an openweight contest.