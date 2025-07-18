Jon Jones called out for openweight fight at UFC White House event

By Harry Kettle - July 18, 2025

An old rival of Jon Jones, who currently competes at welterweight, has claimed they would be open to fighting him at the White House.

Jon Jones

As we now know, Jon Jones has seemingly decided to break his mixed martial arts retirement – just a few weeks after he retired in the first place. The reason he’s done so is because the UFC announced they are planning on heading to the White House for a PPV event next summer. ‘Bones’, as you can probably imagine, can already see how much potential there would be in terms of earnings for just one fight.

RELATED: Jon Jones issues cryptic statement after further legal issues

While it’s not guaranteed, Jones would probably face Tom Aspinall for the undisputed UFC heavyweight championship, unless he loses the belt between now and them. Jon has had a lot of fun trolling the masses over the course of the last few months and now, it feels as if he’s put a target on his back.

Someone who hasn’t been a fan of Jones for a while is none other than Colby Covington. In a recent interview, ‘Chaos’ spoke openly about Jon and made it known that he would fight him in an openweight contest.

Covington is open to Jones fight

“Oh, 100 percent. I’d fight Jones in an open weight class, so 100 percent,” Covington told FOX News Channel’s The Will Cain Show.

“I got to fight there. The 250th celebration of America, what better way than to do it with the greatest promoters of all time, Donald Trump and Dana White, and Hunter Campbell?

“So it would be my great honor to fight at the White House on July 4, 2026.”

Quotes via Bloody Elbow

Do you believe there is any way on this planet the UFC would book an openweight fight in the future? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

