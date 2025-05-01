UFC legend believes Kamaru Usman should consider retirement if he loses at UFC Atlanta
UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Kamaru Usman needs to consider retirement if he loses to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.
For the longest time, Kamaru Usman was the best welterweight on the planet – and, at times, the #1 fighter in all of mixed martial arts. With that being said, the last few years haven’t exactly been great for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. In addition to consecutive losses at the hands of Leon Edwards, he also tasted defeat in a short notice bout with Khamzat Chimaev – although it was certainly competitive.
After taking some time off, Usman will return to the cage for an upcoming UFC Atlanta main event against Joaquin Buckley. As you can probably imagine, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this fight. Buckley is on the rise in the division whereas Kamaru is considered to be on his way out.
In a recent video of his, Michael Bisping explained why this is such a crossroads moment in the career of Usman.
Bisping’s view on Usman
“If Kamaru Usman loses this fight, will that be the end of his career? I’m not throwing any shade,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve got nothing but the greatest respect and deep admiration for Kamaru Usman. He’s a solid human being, he’s an incredible fighter, he’s been a great ambassador for this sport. However, 37 years old, hasn’t been too active, and then if you lose four in a row, maybe it’s time to think about walking away from the sport.
“As I say, I don’t say that lightly. He’s a great guy, but we know Joaquin Buckely is coming into this one revved up. This is the biggest fight of his career. They always are, by the way. But this one is the big one. This one is the final hurdle, this is the one that gets him a title fight, maybe if he’s victorious. He’s only 30 years old.”
