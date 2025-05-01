UFC legend believes Kamaru Usman should consider retirement if he loses at UFC Atlanta

By Harry Kettle - May 1, 2025

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Kamaru Usman needs to consider retirement if he loses to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

Kamaru Usman

For the longest time, Kamaru Usman was the best welterweight on the planet – and, at times, the #1 fighter in all of mixed martial arts. With that being said, the last few years haven’t exactly been great for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. In addition to consecutive losses at the hands of Leon Edwards, he also tasted defeat in a short notice bout with Khamzat Chimaev – although it was certainly competitive.

RELATED: Kamaru Usman’s last chance at relevancy is UFC Atlanta, says Hall of Famer

After taking some time off, Usman will return to the cage for an upcoming UFC Atlanta main event against Joaquin Buckley. As you can probably imagine, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this fight. Buckley is on the rise in the division whereas Kamaru is considered to be on his way out.

In a recent video of his, Michael Bisping explained why this is such a crossroads moment in the career of Usman.

Bisping’s view on Usman

“If Kamaru Usman loses this fight, will that be the end of his career? I’m not throwing any shade,” Bisping said on his YouTube channel. “I’ve got nothing but the greatest respect and deep admiration for Kamaru Usman. He’s a solid human being, he’s an incredible fighter, he’s been a great ambassador for this sport. However, 37 years old, hasn’t been too active, and then if you lose four in a row, maybe it’s time to think about walking away from the sport.

“As I say, I don’t say that lightly. He’s a great guy, but we know Joaquin Buckely is coming into this one revved up. This is the biggest fight of his career. They always are, by the way. But this one is the big one. This one is the final hurdle, this is the one that gets him a title fight, maybe if he’s victorious. He’s only 30 years old.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Who are you backing in this one? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Kamaru Usman Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Jeremy Stephens

Jeremy Stephens reveals how UFC return happened ahead of UFC Des Moines

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025
Gillian Robertson
UFC

Gillian Robertson expects Marina Rodriguez to "want out of there" at UFC Des Moines: "She'll give me the finish"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

Gillian Robertson is set for the biggest fight of her career as he’ll take on Marina Rodriguez at UFC Des Moines on Saturday.

Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines
UFC

Cory Sandhagen confident he'll get a title shot after he beat Deiveson Figueiredo "impressively" at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

Cory Sandhagen believes he can secure the next title shot with an impressive win against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines.

Jeff Molina
Jeff Molina

BKFC walks back on signing former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina: "We respect the ABC’s current suspension"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

BKFC has walked back on its signing of former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina.

Dustin Poirier, UFC MMA
UFC

UFC star Dustin Poirier names three lightweight fights to 'keep the division moving' after he retires

BJ Penn Staff - April 30, 2025

Dustin Poirier is retiring from MMA at UFC 318 on July 19, and he’s going to leave a big hole in the lightweight division.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev

Surging UFC fighter trained with Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, offers assessment of potential fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025
Brandon Moreno UFC
UFC

Brandon Moreno says clock is ticking on another UFC flyweight title reign

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Brandon Moreno admits that he believes time is running out on another UFC title reign.

Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's last chance at relevancy is UFC Atlanta, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Kamaru Usman once ruled the roost of the welterweight division, but many believe “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” relevancy has faded.

Jeff Molina
UFC

Jeff Molina reveals he's no longer under UFC contract after gambling probe, signs with BKFC

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

Jeff Molina is no longer under UFC contract.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

MMA analyst believes UFC should retire BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins retirement fight

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas believes the UFC should retire the BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins the belt in his last fight.