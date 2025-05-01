UFC legend believes Kamaru Usman should consider retirement if he loses at UFC Atlanta

UFC legend Michael Bisping believes Kamaru Usman needs to consider retirement if he loses to Joaquin Buckley at UFC Atlanta.

For the longest time, Kamaru Usman was the best welterweight on the planet – and, at times, the #1 fighter in all of mixed martial arts. With that being said, the last few years haven’t exactly been great for ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’. In addition to consecutive losses at the hands of Leon Edwards, he also tasted defeat in a short notice bout with Khamzat Chimaev – although it was certainly competitive.

After taking some time off, Usman will return to the cage for an upcoming UFC Atlanta main event against Joaquin Buckley. As you can probably imagine, there’s a lot of intrigue surrounding this fight. Buckley is on the rise in the division whereas Kamaru is considered to be on his way out.

In a recent video of his, Michael Bisping explained why this is such a crossroads moment in the career of Usman.