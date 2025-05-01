Jeremy Stephens reveals how UFC return happened ahead of UFC Des Moines
UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens has revealed how his return to the promotion came to fruition ahead of Saturday night.
After leaving the promotion four years ago, Jeremy Stephens is officially back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He first left to explore a new venture with PFL but in addition to that, he also opted to test the waters in bare-knuckle boxing. It’s safe to say that his tenure in BKFC was successful, as he secured a 3-0 record with two finishes – including one over Eddie Alvarez.
Now, that has led him back down the path of fighting in the UFC. Stephens will take on Mason Jones this weekend and he’ll do so in his hometown of Des Moises, Iowa. At the age of 38, it certainly seems as if there are still some fights left on the table for him, depending on how long he plans to continue fighting.
During an appearance at media day this week, Stephens opened up on the journey back to the UFC.
Stephens prepares for UFC return
“My wife was like, ‘Hey, you should hit up Dana,’ and I was like, ‘Nah, I’m kind of an older guy, and they want these young guys,'” Stephens said at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 67 media day. “I was just kind of in my nervous thoughts – everybody goes there. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I deserve it,’ but my wife, God bless her, she was just really on it.”
“The day that I left on Sunday morning, I woke up at like 4:30 in the morning and I got a message at like one or two in the morning – you know how Dana is, he’s up, and maybe he’s throwing like five grand on black – he was like, ‘Hey, I’ve been trying to get a hold of you, great fight (against Eddie Alvarez). I’ll have Hunter (Campbell) reach out to you.'”
