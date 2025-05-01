Jeremy Stephens reveals how UFC return happened ahead of UFC Des Moines

By Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC veteran Jeremy Stephens has revealed how his return to the promotion came to fruition ahead of Saturday night.

Jeremy Stephens

After leaving the promotion four years ago, Jeremy Stephens is officially back in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. He first left to explore a new venture with PFL but in addition to that, he also opted to test the waters in bare-knuckle boxing. It’s safe to say that his tenure in BKFC was successful, as he secured a 3-0 record with two finishes – including one over Eddie Alvarez.

RELATED: Jeremy Stephens reveals he signed a 1-fight deal with UFC to make his return: “I’m betting on myself”

Now, that has led him back down the path of fighting in the UFC. Stephens will take on Mason Jones this weekend and he’ll do so in his hometown of Des Moises, Iowa. At the age of 38, it certainly seems as if there are still some fights left on the table for him, depending on how long he plans to continue fighting.

During an appearance at media day this week, Stephens opened up on the journey back to the UFC.

Stephens prepares for UFC return

“My wife was like, ‘Hey, you should hit up Dana,’ and I was like, ‘Nah, I’m kind of an older guy, and they want these young guys,'” Stephens said at Wednesday’s UFC on ESPN 67 media day. “I was just kind of in my nervous thoughts – everybody goes there. I was like, ‘Oh, I don’t know if I deserve it,’ but my wife, God bless her, she was just really on it.”

“The day that I left on Sunday morning, I woke up at like 4:30 in the morning and I got a message at like one or two in the morning – you know how Dana is, he’s up, and maybe he’s throwing like five grand on black – he was like, ‘Hey, I’ve been trying to get a hold of you, great fight (against Eddie Alvarez). I’ll have Hunter (Campbell) reach out to you.'”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

Are you excited for his return? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jeremy Stephens UFC

Related

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson expects Marina Rodriguez to "want out of there" at UFC Des Moines: "She'll give me the finish"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025
Cory Sandhagen, UFC, OnlyFans, Deiveson Figueiredo, MMA, UFC Des Moines
UFC

Cory Sandhagen confident he'll get a title shot after he beat Deiveson Figueiredo "impressively" at UFC Des Moines

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

Cory Sandhagen believes he can secure the next title shot with an impressive win against Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC Des Moines.

Jeff Molina
Jeff Molina

BKFC walks back on signing former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina: "We respect the ABC’s current suspension"

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

BKFC has walked back on its signing of former UFC flyweight Jeff Molina.

Dustin Poirier, UFC MMA
UFC

UFC star Dustin Poirier names three lightweight fights to 'keep the division moving' after he retires

BJ Penn Staff - April 30, 2025

Dustin Poirier is retiring from MMA at UFC 318 on July 19, and he’s going to leave a big hole in the lightweight division.

Dricus du Plessis Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Surging UFC fighter trained with Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, offers assessment of potential fight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

One rising UFC middleweight contender has trained with both Dricus du Plessis and Khamzat Chimaev, and he has an assessment of a potential fight between the two.

Brandon Moreno UFC

Brandon Moreno says clock is ticking on another UFC flyweight title reign

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025
Kamaru Usman
Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman's last chance at relevancy is UFC Atlanta, says Hall of Famer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - April 30, 2025

Kamaru Usman once ruled the roost of the welterweight division, but many believe “The Nigerian Nightmare’s” relevancy has faded.

Jeff Molina
UFC

Jeff Molina reveals he's no longer under UFC contract after gambling probe, signs with BKFC

Cole Shelton - April 30, 2025

Jeff Molina is no longer under UFC contract.

Dustin Poirier
UFC

MMA analyst believes UFC should retire BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins retirement fight

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

MMA analyst Din Thomas believes the UFC should retire the BMF title if Dustin Poirier wins the belt in his last fight.

Carlos Prates
Stephen Thompson

Carlos Prates challenged to striking battle by fellow welterweight star

Harry Kettle - April 30, 2025

UFC star Carlos Prates has been challenged to a striking showdown by a fellow welterweight sensation for his next fight.