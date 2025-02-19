Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski’s next UFC fight
Michael Bisping has an interesting prediction for Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight.
Volkanovski was last seen in the Octagon back in February 2024. Volkanovski lost the UFC Featherweight Championship to Ilia Topuria via second-round knockout. It was the second KO loss for Volkanovski in the span of four months. Fight fans are happy to see that “The Great” has taken a year off to regroup.
The former 145-pound kingpin has insisted that his next fight will be for UFC gold once again, and while Bisping agrees that will be the case, he doesn’t think Volkanovski will be fighting Topuria again right away.
Volkanovski vs. Lopes? Bisping Thinks It’s Next
Michael Bisping hopped on his YouTube channel for a new video. “The Count” discussed what could be next for Alexander Volkanovski.
“We’ve also got Alexander Volkanovski, who said he is not going to accept another fight unless it’s for the belt,” Bisping said. “Apparently, I was with him in Australia and he did an interview last week, where he said, ‘Listen, I’m going to fight, it’s gonna be announced very, very soon. It might be Topuria and if it’s not Topuria, it’s gonna be someone else.”
Ultimately, Bisping feels Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will be fighting for a prize in the near future.
“If you ask me, my guess would probably be Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for an interim strap, whilst Ilia Topuria fights Islam Makhachev,” Bisping predicted.
UFC CEO Dana White has teased something special for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s next bout. Some have speculated that a super fight between Makhachev and Topuria could be on the horizon. It’s important to note that the UFC brass has not revealed what is next for Makhachev, Topuria, or Volkanovski.
As for Diego Lopes, he had been rumored to be fighting Yair Rodriguez. As it turns out, Lopes claims the fight never materialized.
