Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski’s next UFC fight

Volkanovski vs. Lopes? Bisping Thinks It’s Next

Michael Bisping hopped on his YouTube channel for a new video. “The Count” discussed what could be next for Alexander Volkanovski.

“We’ve also got Alexander Volkanovski, who said he is not going to accept another fight unless it’s for the belt,” Bisping said. “Apparently, I was with him in Australia and he did an interview last week, where he said, ‘Listen, I’m going to fight, it’s gonna be announced very, very soon. It might be Topuria and if it’s not Topuria, it’s gonna be someone else.”

Ultimately, Bisping feels Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will be fighting for a prize in the near future.

“If you ask me, my guess would probably be Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for an interim strap, whilst Ilia Topuria fights Islam Makhachev,” Bisping predicted.

UFC CEO Dana White has teased something special for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s next bout. Some have speculated that a super fight between Makhachev and Topuria could be on the horizon. It’s important to note that the UFC brass has not revealed what is next for Makhachev, Topuria, or Volkanovski.

As for Diego Lopes, he had been rumored to be fighting Yair Rodriguez. As it turns out, Lopes claims the fight never materialized.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.