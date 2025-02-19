Michael Bisping makes bold prediction for Alexander Volkanovski’s next UFC fight

By Fernando Quiles - February 19, 2025

Michael Bisping has an interesting prediction for Alexander Volkanovski’s next fight.

Alexander Volkanovski

Volkanovski was last seen in the Octagon back in February 2024. Volkanovski lost the UFC Featherweight Championship to Ilia Topuria via second-round knockout. It was the second KO loss for Volkanovski in the span of four months. Fight fans are happy to see that “The Great” has taken a year off to regroup.

The former 145-pound kingpin has insisted that his next fight will be for UFC gold once again, and while Bisping agrees that will be the case, he doesn’t think Volkanovski will be fighting Topuria again right away.

RELATED: ALEXANDER VOLKANOVSKI REACTS AFTER ILIA TOPURIA STATES HIS DESIRE TO FIGHT ISLAM MAKHACHEV NEXT: “I’LL FIGHT WHOEVER FOR THAT BELT”

Volkanovski vs. Lopes? Bisping Thinks It’s Next

Michael Bisping hopped on his YouTube channel for a new video. “The Count” discussed what could be next for Alexander Volkanovski.

“We’ve also got Alexander Volkanovski, who said he is not going to accept another fight unless it’s for the belt,” Bisping said. “Apparently, I was with him in Australia and he did an interview last week, where he said, ‘Listen, I’m going to fight, it’s gonna be announced very, very soon. It might be Topuria and if it’s not Topuria, it’s gonna be someone else.”

Ultimately, Bisping feels Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will be fighting for a prize in the near future.

“If you ask me, my guess would probably be Alexander Volkanovski vs. Diego Lopes for an interim strap, whilst Ilia Topuria fights Islam Makhachev,” Bisping predicted.

UFC CEO Dana White has teased something special for UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev’s next bout. Some have speculated that a super fight between Makhachev and Topuria could be on the horizon. It’s important to note that the UFC brass has not revealed what is next for Makhachev, Topuria, or Volkanovski.

As for Diego Lopes, he had been rumored to be fighting Yair Rodriguez. As it turns out, Lopes claims the fight never materialized.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Diego Lopes Michael Bisping UFC

Related

Steve Erceg

Steve Erceg explains why he's so excited to fight Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025
Alexa Grasso
UFC

Alexa Grasso set for flyweight return at UFC 315

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Alexa Grasso is set to make her return to the Octagon later this year at UFC 315.

Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
Paige VanZant

Paige VanZant reacts to Austin Vanderford taking short notice fight at UFC Seattle

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

Paige VanZant has reacted to her husband Austin Vanderford taking a short notice fight against Nikolay Veretennikov at UFC Seattle.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier defends Jon Jones after bizarre Instagram video goes viral

Harry Kettle - February 19, 2025

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has defended Jon Jones after the latter was involved in a strange Instagram video recently.

Anthony Hernandez
Brendan Allen

Anthony Hernandez plans to prove he's ready for a "title shot" with win over Brendan Allen at UFC Seattle

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025

Anthony Hernandez is ready to prove he’s the best middleweight on the roster.

Stephen Thompson, Donald Cerrone

Stephen Thompson calls to welcome back Donald Cerrone to the UFC: "That’s what I’m kind of shooting for"

Cole Shelton - February 18, 2025
Paige VanZant, Austin Vanderford
UFC

Former Bellator title challenger Austin Vanderford signs with the UFC, set for short-notice debut in Seattle on Saturday

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Former Bellator middleweight title challenger Austin Vanderford is now a member of the UFC.

Sean Strickland, Eric Nicksick
Sean Strickland

Eric Nicksick admits he made a mistake criticizing Sean Strickland publically following UFC title loss: "A miscalculation"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

Eric Nicksick has some regrets about how he handled Sean Strickland’s UFC 312 title loss.

Belal Muhammad Dricus du Plessis
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis laughs off Belal Muhammad's threat of a middleweight move: "Have you seen the size of the man?"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis isn’t worried about Belal Muhammad.

Jared Cannonier, Israel Adesanya
Jared Cannonier

Jared Cannonier eyes summer return for potential rematch with Israel Adesanya: "There's definitely no fresh opponents"

Josh Evanoff - February 18, 2025

UFC middleweight contender Jared Cannonier wants a rematch with Israel Adesanya.