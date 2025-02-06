Alexander Volkanovski reacts after Ilia Topuria states his desire to fight Islam Makhachev next: “I’ll fight whoever for that belt”
Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria wanting to fight Islam Makhachev next instead of him.
As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is an absolutely massive fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He had an incredible run as featherweight champion, and he also dared to be great by moving up to lightweight. Now, his former foe Ilia Topuria is attempting to do the same in order to try and become a two-weight world champion.
Of course, while Topuria has said he’s interested in battling Makhachev, Volkanovski is hoping that he’ll stay at featherweight so that he can get his rematch. In their first meeting, Topuria knocked ‘The Great’ out in order to claim the gold from him.
In a recent interview, Volkanovski spoke candidly about Ilia’s dreams and what he wants to happen next.
Volkanovski’s Topuria thoughts
“I mean, to be honest, I think (the UFC) are trying to figure that out. We’ve got a date that we want, they know I want to fight, they want me to fight, they want me to fight for the belt.
“Maybe they’re trying to organize something they think they’ve got to see what’s going on, you heard from him but if not, I’ll fight whoever for that belt, we’ll see what happens,” Volk told Main Event TV.
“Of course, I don’t want to get in the way of someone’s (dreams). I want that fight so it’s gonna suck because I’d love that but that’s just if the UFC wants it and he’s pushing for it and they can make that happen, then good on him but if they can’t make it happen, stop wasting time.”
Quotes via Bloody Elbow
Either way, most fight fans are just excited to see both men compete again.
Do you believe Alexander Volkanovski will get a title fight in his next outing? If not, what should be next for him in the promotion? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
