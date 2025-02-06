Alexander Volkanovski reacts after Ilia Topuria states his desire to fight Islam Makhachev next: “I’ll fight whoever for that belt”

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on Ilia Topuria wanting to fight Islam Makhachev next instead of him.

As we know, Alexander Volkanovski is an absolutely massive fan favorite in the world of mixed martial arts. He had an incredible run as featherweight champion, and he also dared to be great by moving up to lightweight. Now, his former foe Ilia Topuria is attempting to do the same in order to try and become a two-weight world champion.

RELATED: UFC champion Ilia Topuria not impressed by Movsar Evloev, would rather fight Diego Lopes

Of course, while Topuria has said he’s interested in battling Makhachev, Volkanovski is hoping that he’ll stay at featherweight so that he can get his rematch. In their first meeting, Topuria knocked ‘The Great’ out in order to claim the gold from him.

In a recent interview, Volkanovski spoke candidly about Ilia’s dreams and what he wants to happen next.