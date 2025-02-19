Steve Erceg explains why he’s so excited to fight Brandon Moreno

UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he’s so excited to battle it out with Brandon Moreno in his next fight.

Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Steve Erceg has been on quite the rollercoaster ride. Following a 3-0 start, he managed to vault himself into a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja. The two battled it out at UFC 301, and unfortunately for Steve, he came up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision defeat.

From there, he went up against Kai Kara-France – and lost via TKO. Now, we’re at a point where he needs to win his next outing in order to avoid a three-fight skid. In that next fight, he’ll receive one of the biggest opportunities of his career when he travels to Mexico City to face former champion Brandon Moreno.

For Erceg, this may well be the most exciting moment of his career thus far, which includes the title shot he had against Pantoja.