Steve Erceg explains why he’s so excited to fight Brandon Moreno
UFC flyweight contender Steve Erceg has explained why he’s so excited to battle it out with Brandon Moreno in his next fight.
Since arriving in the Ultimate Fighting Championship, Steve Erceg has been on quite the rollercoaster ride. Following a 3-0 start, he managed to vault himself into a title fight against Alexandre Pantoja. The two battled it out at UFC 301, and unfortunately for Steve, he came up on the wrong side of a unanimous decision defeat.
From there, he went up against Kai Kara-France – and lost via TKO. Now, we’re at a point where he needs to win his next outing in order to avoid a three-fight skid. In that next fight, he’ll receive one of the biggest opportunities of his career when he travels to Mexico City to face former champion Brandon Moreno.
For Erceg, this may well be the most exciting moment of his career thus far, which includes the title shot he had against Pantoja.
Erceg’s excitement over Moreno fight
“I’ve said it plenty of times: If I had a dream fight, it would be Moreno,” Erceg said on the MMArcade Podcast. “And it’s not just Moreno – it’s Moreno in Mexico. This couldn’t be a bigger event, so I’m very pumped. I don’t know if I’ve ever been this excited for a fight – even the title. I was obviously excited that I’m fighting for a title and stuff, but you always have those nerves. This fight, it was like, oh man. I don’t know what it is. I’m so pumped for it.
“My guess is because when I found out I was fighting Pantoja, I’d never fought five rounds. I didn’t know if I could hang at that level, different stuff you’re not sure about. Now, I’ve gone five rounds. I was able to hang with the champ. I know I got knocked out in my last fight, but that’s another big fight. I’m slowly accruing experience, and I’m pumped for this one.”
