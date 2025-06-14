Michael Bisping issues warning regarding Charles Oliveira’s style vs Ilia Topuria

By Harry Kettle - June 14, 2025

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has issued a warning regarding Charles Oliveira’s style when he faces Ilia Topuria.

Charles Oliveira UFC 309

As we know, Charles Oliveira will battle Ilia Topuria in the main event of UFC 317. It’s one of the most highly anticipated fights of the year, with the winner being declared the new UFC lightweight champion. The stakes don’t get much higher than that.

The majority of fans and pundits tend to believe that Topuria will be able to get the better of Oliveira. Alas, the man known as ‘Do Bronx’ has a passionate fanbase, and there’s every chance that he could roll back the years and win back the belt.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Michael Bisping gave his thoughts on how Oliveira is likely to approach this contest.

Bisping’s view on Oliveira vs Topuria

“Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira is an exciting fighter,” Bisping said. “He is one of the best in the division and one of the most exciting, but it’s the exciting style that he has that will give me cause for concern if I was coaching Charles ‘Do Bronx’ Oliveira. The way that he walks forward like a buzzsaw with reckless abandon, the not giving a damn attitude, it’s beautiful to watch. It’s very, very entertaining.

“Nobody will be booing when Charles Oliveira fights, but it’s that reckless style that might get him clipped. Charles Oliveira is got the most bonuses, the most finishes. The man’s excitement personified, but he takes a lot of chances.

“Ilia Topuria, on the flip side, he’s clean. He’s composed, calm, he’s in the moment. The hands are high, the base is low. The head is moving constantly and he’s looking at his opponent, he’s tracking him down across the octagon. He’s using the feet to corral him against the fence. He’s looking for openings and then he explodes, and when he explodes, we know he’s got big power.

“He might explode the chin of Charles Oliveira, whereas Charles Oliveira, on the flip side with the Chute Boxe style, he’s walking forward, the head’s on a straight line, and the chin’s a little up. He’s throwing knees, he’s throwing elbows, he’s throwing everything but the kitchen sink. We absolutely love it, but that’s got him in trouble before.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

