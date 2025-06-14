Alexander Volkanovski gives his thoughts on Jon Jones as UFC heavyweight champion

Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the ongoing UFC heavyweight championship reign of Jon Jones.

As we know, Jon Jones is currently the UFC heavyweight champion. We also know that Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion. If you put two and two together, it would seem to make sense that they should be fighting for the undisputed championship. Alas, for whatever reason, it doesn’t seem like Jon is all too interested in making that happen.

Some would argue that he’s scared to take the risk of fighting Aspinall, whereas others believe Jones is just playing games with the Englishman. Whatever the case may be, the patience of the wider MMA fanbase is wearing thin – and it feels like the UFC needs to make a decision sooner rather than later.

Alexander Volkanovski, who knows a thing or two about being a champion in the UFC, recently gave his thoughts on what Jones should do.