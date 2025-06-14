Alexander Volkanovski gives his thoughts on Jon Jones as UFC heavyweight champion
Alexander Volkanovski has given his thoughts on the ongoing UFC heavyweight championship reign of Jon Jones.
As we know, Jon Jones is currently the UFC heavyweight champion. We also know that Tom Aspinall is the interim UFC heavyweight champion. If you put two and two together, it would seem to make sense that they should be fighting for the undisputed championship. Alas, for whatever reason, it doesn’t seem like Jon is all too interested in making that happen.
Some would argue that he’s scared to take the risk of fighting Aspinall, whereas others believe Jones is just playing games with the Englishman. Whatever the case may be, the patience of the wider MMA fanbase is wearing thin – and it feels like the UFC needs to make a decision sooner rather than later.
Alexander Volkanovski, who knows a thing or two about being a champion in the UFC, recently gave his thoughts on what Jones should do.
Volkanovski’s view on Jones
“If you’re the champ, you defend your belt — it’s a responsibility,” Volkanovski said. “You can’t just sit out.
“You need to be reasonably active. You need to fight whoever’s there. If you’ve got an interim champ, that’s a no-brainer.
“I don’t want to throw heaps of shade, but look, I know he’s proved himself, everyone’s like, ‘Look what he’s done, it’s fine.’ No, not really.
“Don’t hold up the division. I know your résumé is incredible. You’re considered the greatest of all time,” Volkanovski added. “So if you don’t want to fight, just retire, you’re done.”
