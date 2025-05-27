Charles Oliveira poses bigger threat to Ilia Topuria than you realize, says UFC contender

Don’t Count Oliveira Out

Appearing on Submission Radio, Beneil Dariush said he finds Charles Oliveira to be a tougher task for Ilia Topuria than many realize (h/t MMAJunkie).

“I think it’s a lot closer than people think,” Dariush told Submission Radio. “I think Charles is really tough. He’s got a good chin, he’s got good jiu-jitsu, he’s got great striking, and what’s going to be difficult for Ilia is Charles’ striking is, I think, really dangerous against good boxers. The way he throws his knees, the way he clinches – and those are things you can do to slow down Ilia.

“Because, for example, a good boxer will dip low to fake or feint to get in on the inside, and that’s times where Charles will just raise his knee and mess with your timing or throw a kick – things like that. So I think the fight’s a lot closer. I understand why people are favoring Ilia, and I think if you had to ask me, I probably would favor him as well, but I don’t think it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, he’s going to walk through Charles’ like everybody thinks.”

Dariush has experience with Oliveira inside the Octagon. The two clashed at UFC 289 back in 2023. Things didn’t end well for Dariush, as he was on the receiving end of a first-round TKO. That was “do Bronx’s” first bout since Islam Makhachev defeated him to become the UFC Lightweight Champion.