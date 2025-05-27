Charles Oliveira poses bigger threat to Ilia Topuria than you realize, says UFC contender
One top 10-ranked UFC lightweight believes Charles Oliveira poses a bigger threat to Ilia Topuria than people realize.
Oliveira and Topuria will mix it up inside the Octagon with the vacant UFC Lightweight Championship at stake. The bout will headline UFC 317 in Las Vegas on June 28. Once the fight begins, Islam Makhachev will officially relinquish the 155-pound gold.
“El Matador” is a sizable favorite going into the title fight, but one seasoned veteran cautions fans not to underestimate “do Bronx.”
RELATED: ANOTHER POPULAR UFC ANALYST QUESTIONS ILIA TOPURIA’S COACHING CHANGE AHEAD OF UFC 317
Don’t Count Oliveira Out
Appearing on Submission Radio, Beneil Dariush said he finds Charles Oliveira to be a tougher task for Ilia Topuria than many realize (h/t MMAJunkie).
“I think it’s a lot closer than people think,” Dariush told Submission Radio. “I think Charles is really tough. He’s got a good chin, he’s got good jiu-jitsu, he’s got great striking, and what’s going to be difficult for Ilia is Charles’ striking is, I think, really dangerous against good boxers. The way he throws his knees, the way he clinches – and those are things you can do to slow down Ilia.
“Because, for example, a good boxer will dip low to fake or feint to get in on the inside, and that’s times where Charles will just raise his knee and mess with your timing or throw a kick – things like that. So I think the fight’s a lot closer. I understand why people are favoring Ilia, and I think if you had to ask me, I probably would favor him as well, but I don’t think it’s going to be like, ‘Oh, he’s going to walk through Charles’ like everybody thinks.”
Dariush has experience with Oliveira inside the Octagon. The two clashed at UFC 289 back in 2023. Things didn’t end well for Dariush, as he was on the receiving end of a first-round TKO. That was “do Bronx’s” first bout since Islam Makhachev defeated him to become the UFC Lightweight Champion.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira Ilia Topuria UFC