UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison stops Julianna Pena (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the women’s bantamweight title fight between Julianna Pena and Kayla Harrison.

Pena (12-6 MMA) recaptured the promotion’s bantamweight title this past October at UFC 307, scoring a controversial split decision victory over Raquel Pennington. Prior that the win, ‘The Venezuelan Vixen’ had suffered a lopsided decision loss to Amanda Nunes at UFC 277.

Meanwhile, Kayla Harrison (19-1 MMA) was most previously seen in the Octagon at UFC 307 in Utah, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Ketlen Vieira. The former PFL champion has gone 2-0 since joining the UFC ranks in April of 2024.

Round one of the UFC 316 co-main event begins and the fighters meet in the center. Both ladies are pawing jabs early. Kayla Harrison with a front kick to the body. She follows up with a jab that misses. A nice left from the challenger. She lands another. Julianna Pena trying to keep the range. Another kick from Harrison finds a home. She shoots in and forces the clinch. Pena is pinned against the cage. Kayla looks for a trip. She doesn’t get it the first time around but does so on the second attempt. Harrison working from side control. She lands some left hands. Pena gets back to half guard. She moves to the butterfly guard position and then to full guard. Not much offense yet. Julianna Pena with some nice hammer fists from off her back. Kayla Harrison postures up and lands a good shot. She works some short blows to the body. Pena is doing a good job of tying her up. Harrison postures up and Pena hits her with a pair of illegal up kicks. The referee steps in and takes a point away from the champ. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of the UFC 316 co-main event begins and Kayla Harrison connects with a decent left hand to start. She follows that up with a low kick and then one to the body. Julianna Pena looks for a counter right. It partially connects as Kayla was looking to close the distance. Harrison with a nice kick to the body. She closes the distance and forces the clinch. Some good knees from the challenger. Pena looks for a trip takedown but can’t get it. Harrison drops for a takedown, but it is not there. Kayla Harrison with a double leg takedown and she gets it. She begins working from the full guard position. Good ground and pound from the former two-time Olympic gold medalist. Julianna Pena looks to trap an arm. Kayla sees it and breaks free. She moves to the back of the champ. She looks to lock in a choke. Pena turns away from it. Under a minute remains in round two. Harrison is looking for an arm triangle choke. She let’s it go. She switches to a kimura and there’s the tap. WOW!

She can now add UFC gold to her resume 🤯@KaylaH gets the submission in round two! #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/Wl4CkokcTs — UFC (@ufc) June 8, 2025

KAYLA HARRISON SUBMITS JULIANNA PENA TO WIN THE WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE 🏆 #UFC316 pic.twitter.com/DcpPqov6HX — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) June 8, 2025

Official UFC 316 Results: Kayla Harrison def. Julianna Pena via submission (kimura) at 4:55 of Round 2

