UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili stops Sean O’Malley (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 316 results, including the bantamweight title fight rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Sean O’Malley.

Dvalishvili (20-4 MMA) will be competing for the first time since scoring his first successful title defense against Umar Nurmagomedov at January’s UFC 311 event in California. ‘The Machine’ will enter this evening’s headliner sporting a 12-fight winning streak, which includes victories over former UFC champions Petr Yan, Henry Cejudo and Jose Aldo.

Meanwhile, Sean O’Malley will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since dropping the UFC bantamweight title to Dvalishvili at UFC 306 in September of last year. Prior to that setback, ‘Suga’ was riding a 7-fight unbeaten streak which saw him capture the 135lbs strap from Aljamain Sterling.

Round one of the UFC 316 main event begins and Sean O’Malley comes forward quickly. Merab Dvalishvili using a lot of movement as per usual. This Newark crowd is very pro O’Malley. The former champ with a spinning back kick attempt. Merab looking to close the distance now. ‘Suga’ with a jab to keep him at bay. Dvalishvili with a left in return. He’s stalking O’Malley here in the early going. ‘Suga’ looks for a right over the top, but it misses the mark. Merab Dvalishvili with a big left. Sean O’Malley either slipped or was dropped. ‘The Machine’ gets on top but ‘Suga’ quickly returns to his feet. Merab looking to trip O’Malley back down. So far Sean’s defense is holding up. He breaks free and lands a right hand from range. Merab Dvalishvili with a left hook in return. Merab shoots in and scores another double leg takedown. He takes top position and lands a good right. Good ground and pound from the champ. O’Malley with an elbow from off his back. More shots from Dvalishvili. The horn sounds to end the opening round.

Round two of the UFC 316 main event begins and Sean O’Malley quickly takes the center of the cage. Merab Dvalishvili attempts a high kick which is blocked. ‘Suga’ with a low kick. He goes to the body with a right hook. ‘The Machine’ with a low kick. He comes in and lands a hard 1-2. Another clean left from the champ. O’Malley answers with a good straight right. A front kick to the body from ‘Suga’. Merab Dvalishvili answers with a left hook. O’Malley returns fire with a jab. Merab leaps in with some winging hooks that miss. Two minutes remain in the round. Sean O’Malley with a big left hand. Merab answers with a good right. He continues to pressure the challenger. A big right lands for Merab Dvalishvili. He forces the clinch and looks to drag ‘Suga’ to the floor. O’Malley avoids and gets back to range. He lands a right hand. Merab with a kick and then a final flurry. The horn sounds and we go to round three.

Round 3 of the UFC 316 headliner begins and Merab Dvalishvili rushes forward. Sean O’Malley clips him with a counter right. Still, ‘The Machine’ presses on and gets in on a takedown and gets it. The champ is working from the full guard of ‘Suga’ and unloading punches. Good control and volume from Dvalishvili. The former champ needs to get off of his back here. Merab looking for an arm-triangle choke. O’Malley is in a bad spot. He scrambles and begins working his way back up. ‘Suga’ returns to his feet for a second. Merab drags him back down a knee and lands a good shot. He takes O’Malley right back down. Good left hands from Merab Dvalishvili. Sean O’Malley once again scrambles back to his feet, only to be taken right back down to the canvas. Dvalishvili locks up a neck crank. This is tight. Sean taps. AND STILL!

Official UFC 316 Results: Merab Dvalishvili def. Sean O’Malley via submission in Round 3

