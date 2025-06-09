UFC legend warns Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes fight: ‘I would retire from the sport’

All signs now point to a UFC super fight between Kayla Harrison and Amanda Nunes in the very near future. However, not everybody is on board with the matchup.

Harrison claimed the bantamweight title with a submission win over Julianna Peña in the co-main event of last Saturday’s UFC 316 card in Newark. Leading into the fight, Nunes announced plans to end her retirement and return to the Octagon. Now that Harrison has the belt, it’s just a question of when they fight.

Whenever it happens, it’s going to be massive. Harrison is not only the reigning champ, but a former Olympic gold medalist in judo, and a multiple-time PFL champ at lightweight. Nunes, on the other hand, previously held UFC titles at bantamweight and featherweight. She’s widely considered the best female fighter in MMA history.

While most fans are very excited for this veritable clash of titans, Demetrious Johnson is not. Johnson, who is himself one of the best fighters ever, just doesn’t see it being competitive. In fact, he believes Harrison should bail on the idea altogether.