UFC books 4 new fights for UFC Rio in October

The UFC has started to fill out the UFC Rio de Janeiro Fight Night card in Brazil.

The Octagon is returning to Rio on October 11, with the main event seeing Charles Oliveira taking on Rafael Fiziev in a pivotal lightweight bout. Now, the promotion has added plenty of new and exciting fights to the event, including the return of Valter Walker vs Mohammed Usman at heavyweight.

Valter Walker (14-1) is on a three-fight winning streak and has won all three fights by first-round heel hooks. The Brazilian lost his debut to Lukas Brzeski and has since rallied off three-straight wins before taking on Usman at UFC Rio.

Mohammed Usman (11-4), meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Hamdy Abdelwahab to snap his two-fight losing skid. Usman won TUF 30 and is now 4-2 in the UFC.

The other marquee fight that the UFC announced for UFC Rio is a welterweight banger that sees Randy Brown taking on Gabriel Bonfim. Brown is coming off a knockout win over Nicolas Dalby to return to the win column, while Bonfim is coming off a split decision win over Stephen Thompson to extend his win streak to three.

The third new fight for UFC Rio is Ricardo Ramos taking on TUF alumni Kaan Ofli at featherweight. Ramos is 17-7 as a pro but is 1-3 in his last four. Ofli, meanwhile, is 0-2 in the UFC as he dropped a decision to Muhammas Naimov and was knocked out by Mairon Santos in the TUF 32 finale.

The final fight added to UFC Rio is a lightweight scrap between Lucas Almeida and Michael Aswell. Almeida is 2-3 in the UFC while Aswell is 0-1.