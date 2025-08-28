UFC books 4 new fights for UFC Rio in October

By Cole Shelton - August 28, 2025

The UFC has started to fill out the UFC Rio de Janeiro Fight Night card in Brazil.

Empty UFC Octagon

The Octagon is returning to Rio on October 11, with the main event seeing Charles Oliveira taking on Rafael Fiziev in a pivotal lightweight bout. Now, the promotion has added plenty of new and exciting fights to the event, including the return of Valter Walker vs Mohammed Usman at heavyweight.

Valter Walker (14-1) is on a three-fight winning streak and has won all three fights by first-round heel hooks. The Brazilian lost his debut to Lukas Brzeski and has since rallied off three-straight wins before taking on Usman at UFC Rio.

Mohammed Usman (11-4), meanwhile, is coming off a decision win over Hamdy Abdelwahab to snap his two-fight losing skid. Usman won TUF 30 and is now 4-2 in the UFC.

The other marquee fight that the UFC announced for UFC Rio is a welterweight banger that sees Randy Brown taking on Gabriel Bonfim. Brown is coming off a knockout win over Nicolas Dalby to return to the win column, while Bonfim is coming off a split decision win over Stephen Thompson to extend his win streak to three.

The third new fight for UFC Rio is Ricardo Ramos taking on TUF alumni Kaan Ofli at featherweight. Ramos is 17-7 as a pro but is 1-3 in his last four. Ofli, meanwhile, is 0-2 in the UFC as he dropped a decision to Muhammas Naimov and was knocked out by Mairon Santos in the TUF 32 finale.

The final fight added to UFC Rio is a lightweight scrap between Lucas Almeida and Michael Aswell. Almeida is 2-3 in the UFC while Aswell is 0-1.

UFC Rio Fight Card

  • Charles Oliveira vs. Rafael Fiziev
  • Vicente Luque vs. Santiago Ponzinibbio
  • Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Montel Jackson
  • Gabriel Bonfim vs. Randy Brown
  • Mohammed Usman vs. Valter Walker
  • Thomas Petersen vs. Vitor Petrino
  • Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Julia Polastri
  • Stewart Nicoll vs. Lucas Rocha
  • Jhonata Diniz vs. Mario Pinto
  • Irina Alekseeva vs. Beatriz Mesquita
  • Clayton Carpenter vs. Jafel Filho
  • Lucas Almeida vs. Michael Aswell
  • Kaan Ofli vs. Ricardo Ramos

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

UFC

Related

Merab Dvalishvili

UFC Champion Merab Dvalishvili reveals what age he plans on retiring

Dylan Bowker - August 28, 2025
Darren Till, Luke Rockhold
Luke Rockhold

WATCH | Darren Till and Luke Rockhold have to be separated during heated press conference ahead of boxing fight

Cole Shelton - August 28, 2025

Darren Till and Luke Rockhold went at it during the Misfits press conference on Thursday.

Raul Rosas Jr., UFC, UFC 282
UFC

Raul Rosas Jr. forced out of Noche UFC co-main event

Dylan Bowker - August 28, 2025

Raul Rosas Jr. will no longer be preparing for the penultimate fight of the night spot at this year’s Noche UFC after being forced to withdraw from the card. In news first reported by Wristlock MMA, the man who utters ‘Chiwiwis’ will now no longer be competing on September 13th.

Aljamain Sterling vs. Brian Ortega at UFC Shanghai
UFC

Aljamain Sterling reveals injury following UFC Shanghai win over Brian Ortega

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 28, 2025

Aljamain Sterling emerged victorious at UFC Shanghai, but some damage was done.

Sean Strickland, Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Popular UFC coach explains how Sean Strickland can prepare for Khamzat Chimaev

Fernando Quiles Jr. - August 28, 2025

One renowned coach has detailed how Sean Strickland can get ready for Khamzat Chimaev’s wrestling.

Quinton Jackson and Raja Jackson

Rampage Jackson says his son Raja has been struggling since his mother was murdered

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025
Anthony Johnson
Anthony Johnson

Josh Thomson explains why Anthony Johnson ‘destroys’ Alex Pereira in fantasy UFC fight

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

MMA analyst Josh Thomson believes that Anthony Johnson would’ve defeated Alex Pereira in a hypothetical UFC fantasy fight.

Islam Makhachev
Khamzat Chimaev

Islam Makhachev’s manager explains why Khamzat Chimaev superfight won’t happen

Harry Kettle - August 28, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s manager has explained why he doesn’t believe Islam will end up fighting Khamzat Chimaev in a proposed superfight.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira not retiring, "motivated for another run at the belt”, per coach

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

Some rumors were floating around about Charles Oliveira potentially retiring in his next fight at UFC Rio but his coach has dispelled these rumors and given ‘Do Bronx’ fans something to be excited about.

UFC Legacy Belt
UFC

Former UFC Title Challenger aims to break 4 fight skid in return booking

Dylan Bowker - August 27, 2025

A former UFC bantamweight title challenger has booked their return bout with the goal of returning to the win column after a four-fight drought. Mayra Bueno Silva is set to clash with surging star Jacqueline Cavalcanti at a UFC Fight Night card set to transpire in Las Vegas on November 8th. The news of this bout booking was confirmed by MMA Fighting after confirmation from multiple sources following an initial report by Ag. Fight.