Dana White shuts down rumors of new rule regarding UFC championships

By Fernando Quiles - February 23, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has dismissed a rumor regarding two-division champions.

UFC CEO Dana White

White recently announced that Ilia Topuria has decided to vacate the UFC Featherweight Championship in favor of a move up to the 155-pound division. Alexander Volkanovski and Diego Lopes will be fighting for the vacant gold in the main event of UFC 314 on April 12.

Lopes recently claimed that the UFC is no longer allowing fighters to hold two titles simultaneously, but it appears that is not the case.

Dana White Dismisses Banning “Champ-Champ” Status

During the UFC Seattle post-fight press conference, Dana White was asked if Ilia Topuria was forced to vacate the 145-pound gold in order to move up to the 155-pound division.

“No, he did that,” White said. “He said, ‘I’ve done everything I can do here. I’m ready to move up,’ and he vacated it. He said, ‘I shouldn’t be holding up anybody’s opportunities,’ and I respect when guys do that.”

The UFC boss was then asked about Lopes’ claim that “champ-champ” status is done in the UFC. White denied the rumor.

“Listen, if there’s a guy that thinks he can do it and wants to defend both belts and has accomplished all these great things, I would have no problem with it but you’re going to be busy,” White said.

It’s safe to say that Topuria wasn’t interested in attempting to hold both the featherweight and lightweight gold simultaneously. White said he imagines that “El Matador” didn’t want to keep cutting down to make the championship weight of 145 pounds. Time will tell if Topuria gets the next crack at UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. White told reporters that there are other options on the table for Makhachev as well.

Recently, Ariel Helwani reported that the plan is for Makhachev and Topuria to share the Octagon possibly as early as International Fight Week. Helwani also said that Topuria wouldn’t have made the decision to vacate his featherweight title for a No. 1 contender fight.

BJPenn.com will keep you posted on what’s next for Ilia Topuria and the UFC lightweight title picture as more details become available.

