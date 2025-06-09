Merab Dvalishvili open to fighting flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja: “People will be interested in this fight”

Merab Dvalishvili believes that a fight against Alexandre Pantoja would be one that the people would be interested in.

Merab Dvalishvili, Alexandre Pantoja

Dvalishvili defended his bantamweight title on Saturday in the main event of UFC 316 with a submission win over Sean O’Malley. It was a dominating performance, and after the win, his next title defense wasn’t clear. Cory Sandhagen appears to be next in line, but Petr Yan and Umar Nurmagomedov are both potential candidates.

However, Dvalishvili is throwing another name in the ring as he says he’s open to fighting flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja if he decides to move up in weight.

“Yes, if he will move up in my weight class and UFC is interested in this. No problem. I’m sure a lot of people will be interested in this fight. I respect Pantoja. Pantoja will be a tough opponent for me,” Dvalishvili said to Ariel Helwani. “If Pantoja wants this and if the UFC wants this, I have no problem with that.”

Pantoja is set to defend his flyweight title against Kai Kara-France at UFC 317 at the end of the month. If he wins, perhaps he will think about moving up to bantamweight, and Dvalishvili is ready to make that fight happen.

Dana White says Merab Dvalishvili has entered bantamweight GOAT talks

Merab Dvalishvili remained the bantamweight champion at UFC 316 with a submission win over Sean O’Malley.

It was a great win for Dvalishvili, who extended his win streak to 13. He has defeated plenty of former champions and Dana White believes Dvalishvili is closing in on bantamweight GOAT status.

“I agree (he looks like one of the best bantamweights of all time),” White said at the post-fight press conference. “We’ve been talking about (what it will take to beat him). I don’t know. And Sean O’Malley came in 100 percent ready, mentally, physically, in every way you could be ready for this fight, and Merab finished him. He’s definitely there (in the conversation as the best bantamweight of all time).”

Defeating the flyweight champ in Pantoja, if it happens, would only strengthen Merab Dvalishvili’s case.

