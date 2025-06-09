WATCH | UFC stars give new champ Kayla Harrison a hero’s welcome at American Top Team

New UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is back home in Florida, and received a hero’s welcome from some of the top fighters in MMA when she returned to American Top Team.

Harrison finally won UFC gold at UFC 316 this past weekend in Newark, New Jersey, tapping out trash-talking champion Julianna Peña with a kimura. She didn’t waste any time returning home to South Florida, where her teammates at the renowned gym awaited.

When she walked back through the front doors, she was hailed by a bunch of MMA stars. Dustin Poirier, one of the best lightweights in UFC history, was among them. UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja was also in the gym. Former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz also made an appearance, as did PFL star Dakota Ditcheva.

See the warm welcome Harrison received at American Top Team below: