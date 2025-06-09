WATCH | UFC stars give new champ Kayla Harrison a hero’s welcome at American Top Team

By BJ Penn Staff - June 9, 2025

New UFC bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison is back home in Florida, and received a hero’s welcome from some of the top fighters in MMA when she returned to American Top Team.

Harrison finally won UFC gold at UFC 316 this past weekend in Newark, New Jersey, tapping out trash-talking champion Julianna Peña with a kimura. She didn’t waste any time returning home to South Florida, where her teammates at the renowned gym awaited.

When she walked back through the front doors, she was hailed by a bunch of MMA stars. Dustin Poirier, one of the best lightweights in UFC history, was among them. UFC flyweight champ Alexandre Pantoja was also in the gym. Former strawweight title challenger Karolina Kowalkiewicz also made an appearance, as did PFL star Dakota Ditcheva.

See the warm welcome Harrison received at American Top Team below:

Kayla Harrison gears up for UFC super fight with Amanda Nunes

Ahead of UFC 316, Harrison was already one of the most successful fighters in the history of women’s MMA — and combat sports in general. She is a former Olympic gold medalist in judo, and also won the lightweight championship twice in the PFL cage. After her win over Peña, her legacy is all the more impressive.

She is not done yet.

After UFC 316, Harrison is expected to fight Amanda Nunes. Nunes, who previously held the UFC featherweight and bantamweight belts, is considered the best fighter in the history of women’s MMA. She has been retired for several years, but now plans to return. She’ll walk right into a title shot with Harrison.

Soon after Harrison won the belt, she was joined in the cage by Nunes. The two engaged in a friendly face-off. It was no surprise, given that Nunes also used to train at American Top Team.

