UFC 316 winner Joshua Van booked for lightning quick turnaround against top contender
Joshua Van has the opportunity to completely upend the UFC flyweight rankings in a few weeks time.
Myanmar’s Van is one of the division’s most promising young contenders. He took another big step up the ladder at UFC 316 this past weekend, when he stunned fans with a blistering knockout of Bruno Silva. That win him brought him to 14-2 overall, and 7-1 in the UFC.
The promotion has been content to bring Van along slowly so far.
Not anymore.
Just days removed from his UFC 316 win, it was announced that he will be returning to action in less than a months’ time.
According to a report from MMA Fighting, the red-hot contender will step to replace Manel Kape against Brandon Royval at UFC 317 on June 28.
(1/2) Joshua Van is expected to step in for Manel Kape against Brandon Royval at UFC 317 pic.twitter.com/cqs57GPH7H
— MMA Fighting (@MMAFighting) June 9, 2025
A massive opportunity for Joshua Van at UFC 317
To call this a big step up would be an understatement. Royval isn’t just one of the top contenders in the UFC flyweight division. He is the top contender in the division—as in, currently ranked No. 1. There’s only one reason he didn’t get the next crack at flyweight champion Alexandre Pantoja. He has already lost to the champion twice before.
Interestingly, Pantoja is set to defend his belt against Kai Kara-France in the UFC 317 co-main event. The Royval vs. Kape fight was clearly added to the card in case Kara-France had to pull out on short-notice. With Kape off the bill, it’s possible Van could walk right into a title shot in the unlikely even the challenger does have to withdraw from the matchup.
If that title fight does go ahead, Van still has the opportunity to change his career against Royval. Just imagine he beats the No. 1 contender. It’s all but guaranteed that he will be next in line for a title shot against whomever wins the co-main event.
Do you think Joshua Van can shake up the flyweight division when he fights Brandon Royval at UFC 317?
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Brandon Royval Joshua Van UFC