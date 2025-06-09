UFC 316 winner Joshua Van booked for lightning quick turnaround against top contender

Joshua Van has the opportunity to completely upend the UFC flyweight rankings in a few weeks time.

Myanmar’s Van is one of the division’s most promising young contenders. He took another big step up the ladder at UFC 316 this past weekend, when he stunned fans with a blistering knockout of Bruno Silva. That win him brought him to 14-2 overall, and 7-1 in the UFC.

The promotion has been content to bring Van along slowly so far.

Not anymore.

Just days removed from his UFC 316 win, it was announced that he will be returning to action in less than a months’ time.

According to a report from MMA Fighting, the red-hot contender will step to replace Manel Kape against Brandon Royval at UFC 317 on June 28.