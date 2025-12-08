Merab Dvalishvili’s coach reacts to ‘nightmare’ loss to Petr Yan at UFC 323

Coach John Wood issued his first public remarks about what went wrong for dethroned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title reign came to an abrupt end via a loss to Petr Yan at UFC 323 last Saturday in Las Vegas. In a five-round instant classic, Dvalishvili lost to Yan by unanimous decision as the former titleholder reclaimed the bantamweight belt.

It was a stunning result for Dvalishvili after an ascent to becoming one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Dvalishvili wasn’t as successful with his elite wrestling against Yan in their rematch as he was in his record-setting performance against Yan in their first clash in 2023.

For the first time since UFC 323, Dvalishvili’s coach opened up on his pupil’s performance and how he analyzes what played out inside the Octagon.

Coach John Wood hints ‘behind the scenes’ issues led to Merab Dvalishvili’s loss

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, coach John Wood was asked for his initial assessment of what went wrong for Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

“I thought we were winning and controlling and I thought we were pressing and doing what we needed to do,” Wood said of Dvalishvili’s loss. “Petr definitely had the bigger moments and I think that shifted [the fight] and you just don’t know. There’s times where judges they don’t care, you don’t get that, you don’t see that. But he had the bigger moments in those things and that really did account in the damage and the blood, those were the things that added up and took over. That was my bad for not having a little bit more control on the optics there of what we were doing. But again, a fight’s a fight. You just sometimes, it doesn’t go the way you want it to go.