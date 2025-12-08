Merab Dvalishvili’s coach reacts to ‘nightmare’ loss to Petr Yan at UFC 323

By Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili speaks with Joe Rogan following his loss at UFC 323

Coach John Wood issued his first public remarks about what went wrong for dethroned bantamweight champion Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili’s UFC bantamweight title reign came to an abrupt end via a loss to Petr Yan at UFC 323 last Saturday in Las Vegas. In a five-round instant classic, Dvalishvili lost to Yan by unanimous decision as the former titleholder reclaimed the bantamweight belt.

It was a stunning result for Dvalishvili after an ascent to becoming one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in the world. Dvalishvili wasn’t as successful with his elite wrestling against Yan in their rematch as he was in his record-setting performance against Yan in their first clash in 2023.

For the first time since UFC 323, Dvalishvili’s coach opened up on his pupil’s performance and how he analyzes what played out inside the Octagon.

Coach John Wood hints ‘behind the scenes’ issues led to Merab Dvalishvili’s loss

In a recent interview with MMA Fighting, coach John Wood was asked for his initial assessment of what went wrong for Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

“I thought we were winning and controlling and I thought we were pressing and doing what we needed to do,” Wood said of Dvalishvili’s loss.

“Petr definitely had the bigger moments and I think that shifted [the fight] and you just don’t know. There’s times where judges they don’t care, you don’t get that, you don’t see that. But he had the bigger moments in those things and that really did account in the damage and the blood, those were the things that added up and took over. That was my bad for not having a little bit more control on the optics there of what we were doing. But again, a fight’s a fight. You just sometimes, it doesn’t go the way you want it to go.

“It sucks. It’s like waking up from a nightmare,” Wood continued on Dvalishvili. “This doesn’t go away. I thought we had the right things going on in this camp and it was a quick camp and it was a hard camp. There’s a lot of things that go on behind the scenes. But it was Petr’s night.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Merab Dvalishvili Petr Yan UFC Videos

Related

Joanna Jedrzejczyk speaks during a panel at UFC 322

VIDEO | Joanna Jedrzejczyk speaks after clip of Jamahal Hill threatening her at UFC 323 goes viral

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025
Brandon Moreno walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 323
UFC

Brandon Moreno addresses questionable stoppage in first remarks since UFC 323 loss

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno broke his silence for the first time since his controversial defeat at UFC 323.

Dana White speaks at the UFC 322 pre-fight press conference
UFC

Dana White excited for 'budding superstar's’ future after dominant win at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

UFC CEO Dana White has his eyes on one unranked bantamweight following his stellar performance in the cage at UFC 323.

Jamahal Hill opposite Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

VIDEO | Jamahal Hill threatened to assault Joanna Jedrzejczyk during tense UFC 323 altercation

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

Jamahal Hill threatened to assault UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk in shocking UFC 323 footage.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev won't stick around UFC middleweight division much longer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t plan to make the UFC middleweight division his home permanently.

Tatsuro Taira defeats Brandon Moreno at UFC 323

Tatsuro Taira reacts to Joshua Van's UFC 323 title win over Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025
Payton Talbott UFC victory
UFC

Payton Talbott expecting big fights after UFC 323 win over Henry Cejudo

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Payton Talbott has reflected on defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323.

Tatsuro Taira, UFC 323, Results, UFC
Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira gives his thoughts on the stoppage in his win over Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira has given his thoughts on his UFC 323 stoppage victory over Brandon Moreno.

Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Tom Aspinall

UFC star Ilia Topuria receives big praise from fellow UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC sensation Ilia Topuria has received big praise from fellow UFC champion Tom Aspinall following another strong year.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reiterates desire for Jon Jones fight and pursuit of third world title

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira has made his intentions for a move to heavyweight clear once again in a recent interview.