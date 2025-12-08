Merab Dvalishvili wants trilogy fight with Petr Yan after humbling UFC 323 defeat

By Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili UFC 323 interview

UFC star Merab Dvalishvili has already made it clear that he is interested in a trilogy fight against rival Petr Yan.

Last weekend at UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili lost his UFC bantamweight championship at the hands of Petr Yan. It was an incredible performance from the Russian sensation and ultimately, the judges saw it the same way, as he was able to reclaim the gold – something no fighter in UFC history has ever done after going on a three-fight losing streak.

Dvalishvili, of course, was pretty disappointed in the immediate aftermath of the loss, as anyone would be. With that being said, he certainly handled himself with class and grace as he looks ahead to what could be his opportunity to become a two-time champion at 135 pounds.

In his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan, Dvalishvili had the following to say.

Dvalishvili wants Yan trilogy

“I tried to give all an entertaining fight, and I lost today,” Dvalishvili said during his post-fight interview with Joe Rogan. “It was a bad game today. Congratulations to him, but I want a rematch. I want to run it back.”

“It’s always hard for me to make 135, and it was hard, of course, but I’m not making any excuse,” Dvalishvili said. “I just tried to put on an entertaining fight today. I tried to give a good fight to everybody. I’m glad that everyone was happy, so it doesn’t matter.

“I’m happy because it’s a sport, and we try to make it entertaining. I don’t want to make a wrestling or boring (fight). Today I was trying to stand toe to toe with him, and today he was a better fighter.”

