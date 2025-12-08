Brandon Moreno addresses questionable stoppage in first remarks since UFC 323 loss

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno broke his silence for the first time since his controversial defeat at UFC 323.

One of UFC 323’s standout performances came courtesy of flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira, who defeated former titleholder Brandon Moreno by second-round TKO last Saturday in Las Vegas. After a wild grappling exchange, Taira got Moreno’s back and proceeded to throw down a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes to finish the fight.

Moreno appeared to immediately protest the stoppage, which was questioned by a vocal group of fans and pundits watching UFC 323. It was a disappointing setback for Moreno after back-to-back wins over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi.

Critics of the stoppage pointed to Moreno actively defending Taira’s punches, despite clearly taking a slew of punches to the head in the finishing sequence. For the first time since UFC 323, Moreno has addressed the fight and the questionable stoppage.

Brandon Moreno talks ‘strange fight’ following controversial UFC 323 stoppage

In a recent Instagram post, Moreno addressed his controversial loss at UFC 323.

“Hey guys, I’m just here to tell you I’m fine and everything is great. I hadn’t posted anything because yesterday was my birthday,” Moreno said.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m doing really, really well. So, yeah, just reflecting a little bit on the fight — honestly, who knows, right? Personally, I think the referee stopped it too soon, but look, I could have just stayed there and taken extra punishment, or maybe, if I did have the chance to get away, I could have made a comeback — you never know.

“It was a very strange fight, but what remains is I have to keep my head up, and I have to keep moving forward and enjoy the end of the year, enjoy the holidays, enjoy time with family, and look forward to 2026,” Moreno continued. “Whatever comes, whatever comes strong,” Moreno concluded. “Blessings to everyone. Let’s go.” (h/t MMA Mania)

It’s uncertain when Moreno is targeting a return to the Octagon, but after Alexandre Pantoja’s loss at UFC 323, the path to another flyweight title shot just got a step or two easier.