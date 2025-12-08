Brandon Moreno addresses questionable stoppage in first remarks since UFC 323 loss

By Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025
Brandon Moreno walks to the Octagon for his fight at UFC 323

Former UFC flyweight champion Brandon Moreno broke his silence for the first time since his controversial defeat at UFC 323.

One of UFC 323’s standout performances came courtesy of flyweight contender Tatsuro Taira, who defeated former titleholder Brandon Moreno by second-round TKO last Saturday in Las Vegas. After a wild grappling exchange, Taira got Moreno’s back and proceeded to throw down a flurry of ground-and-pound strikes to finish the fight.

Moreno appeared to immediately protest the stoppage, which was questioned by a vocal group of fans and pundits watching UFC 323. It was a disappointing setback for Moreno after back-to-back wins over Steve Erceg and Amir Albazi.

Critics of the stoppage pointed to Moreno actively defending Taira’s punches, despite clearly taking a slew of punches to the head in the finishing sequence. For the first time since UFC 323, Moreno has addressed the fight and the questionable stoppage.

Brandon Moreno talks ‘strange fight’ following controversial UFC 323 stoppage

In a recent Instagram post, Moreno addressed his controversial loss at UFC 323.


“Hey guys, I’m just here to tell you I’m fine and everything is great. I hadn’t posted anything because yesterday was my birthday,” Moreno said.

“I just wanted to let you know that I’m doing really, really well. So, yeah, just reflecting a little bit on the fight — honestly, who knows, right? Personally, I think the referee stopped it too soon, but look, I could have just stayed there and taken extra punishment, or maybe, if I did have the chance to get away, I could have made a comeback — you never know.

“It was a very strange fight, but what remains is I have to keep my head up, and I have to keep moving forward and enjoy the end of the year, enjoy the holidays, enjoy time with family, and look forward to 2026,” Moreno continued. “Whatever comes, whatever comes strong,” Moreno concluded. “Blessings to everyone. Let’s go.” (h/t MMA Mania)

It’s uncertain when Moreno is targeting a return to the Octagon, but after Alexandre Pantoja’s loss at UFC 323, the path to another flyweight title shot just got a step or two easier.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Brandon Moreno UFC Videos

Related

Dana White speaks at the UFC 322 pre-fight press conference

Dana White excited for 'budding superstar's’ future after dominant win at UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025
Jamahal Hill opposite Joanna Jedrzejczyk
Joanna Jedrzejczyk

VIDEO | Jamahal Hill threatened to assault Joanna Jedrzejczyk during tense UFC 323 altercation

Curtis Calhoun - December 8, 2025

Jamahal Hill threatened to assault UFC Hall of Famer Joanna Jedrzejczyk in shocking UFC 323 footage.

Khamzat Chimaev enters UFC Octagon
UFC

Khamzat Chimaev won't stick around UFC middleweight division much longer

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Khamzat Chimaev doesn’t plan to make the UFC middleweight division his home permanently.

Tatsuro Taira defeats Brandon Moreno at UFC 323
Tatsuro Taira

Tatsuro Taira reacts to Joshua Van's UFC 323 title win over Alexandre Pantoja

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Tatsuro Taira may now be in prime position to challenge for the UFC Flyweight Championship.

Payton Talbott UFC victory
UFC

Payton Talbott expecting big fights after UFC 323 win over Henry Cejudo

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 8, 2025

Payton Talbott has reflected on defeating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323.

Tatsuro Taira, UFC 323, Results, UFC

Tatsuro Taira gives his thoughts on the stoppage in his win over Brandon Moreno

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025
Ilia Topuria introduced by UFC Octagon announcer Bruce Buffer
Tom Aspinall

UFC star Ilia Topuria receives big praise from fellow UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC sensation Ilia Topuria has received big praise from fellow UFC champion Tom Aspinall following another strong year.

Jon Jones and Alex Pereira
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira reiterates desire for Jon Jones fight and pursuit of third world title

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC champion Alex Pereira has made his intentions for a move to heavyweight clear once again in a recent interview.

Merab Dvalishvili UFC 323 interview
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili wants trilogy fight with Petr Yan after humbling UFC 323 defeat

Harry Kettle - December 8, 2025

UFC star Merab Dvalishvili has already made it clear that he is interested in a trilogy fight against rival Petr Yan.

Dana White presents Ronda Rousey with an award at the 2018 UFC Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Katie Taylor

Dana White slams Ronda Rousey vs. Katie Taylor report during UFC 323 presser

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 7, 2025

Dana White has trashed a report claiming that Ronda Rousey and Katie Taylor are in talks for a boxing match.