UFC 323 Results: Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva (Highlights)

By Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025
Maycee Barber

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Karine Silva.

Barber (15-2 MMA) will be returning to the Octagon for the first time since UFC 299 in March of 2024, where she scored a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara. That victory marked Maycee’s sixth in a row, but a slew of health issues have prevented her from competing until this evening.

Meanwhile, Karine Silva (19-6 MMA) was most previously seen in action at August’s UFC 319 event in Chicago, where she earned a unanimous decision victory over Dione Barbosa. That win was preceded by a setback to Viviane Araujo in November of last year. ‘Killer’ has gone an impressive 9-1 over her past ten fights overall.

Round one of this UFC 323 women’s flyweight contest begins and Maycee Barber comes out with a jab. Karine Silva answers with a body kick. Another jab from Barber. Silva responds with a kick again, this time a low kick. ‘The Future’ with a right hand over the top that partially connects. Silva answers with another low kick. Barber returns fire with a kick of her own. Another low kick from Silva and then another. Maycee doubles up on her right hand. ‘Killer’ with another solid low kick. Barber with a flurry, but Silva ducks under and is able to force the clinch. She jumps on the back of Barber and looks to secure a choke. Karine Silva is working to secure a body triangle. She does so. Maycee Barber is looking to turn and escape, but Silva isn’t allowing that. Just over a minute remains in the opening round. Silva looks for a choke attempt. She gives up on that but still has Barber’s back. Maycee escapes and takes top position. She begins unloading some huge ground and pound. Silva with an illegal upkick, but it misses. Barber with more big shots. The horn sounds.

Round two of this UFC 323 women’s flyweight matchup begins and Maycee Barber comes forward quickly with punches. Karine Silva looks to stall that forward aggression with some low kicks. Barber pushes forward and forces the clinch. Silva locks up a guillotine choke against the cage. This is tight. ‘The Future’ ultimately escapes the choke attempt and then slams her opponent to the canvas. Silva gives up her back. A scramble ensues and Silva once again throws and illegal upkick and this time it lands. The referee says the foul barely connected, but that was not the case at all. Yeesh. The doctor comes in but Barber convinces him she is good to continue. We restart and Barber is right back in on a takedown and immediately takes the fight back to the floor. Silva gives up her back and now Barber is unleashing some hard left hands. These are big shots. She switches to some right hands which are equally effective. Maycee Barber with some huge elbows now. More punches and elbows from the back position by Barber. One minute remains in the second round. ‘The Future’ has the option for an armbar or a twister in their current position. Barber moves to top position. Silva greets her with an elbow. She locks up a triangle choke and sweeps to top position. The horn sounds and we go to round three.

The third and final round begins and the ladies trade some hard kicks to start. Karine Silva with a right hand that misses the mark. She follows that up with a low kick that lands. Maycee Barber with a 1-2 and then a high kick that partially connects. Another trade of low kicks. Barber is bouncing around and appears to be the fresher fighter. Still, it is Silva who is currently pressing forward. Maycee with a nice front kick. She lands a good left as Silva attempts to close the distance. Karine Silva shoots in and secures a nice double leg takedown. Silva drops for a heel hook. Maycee escapes but is still not back up. Another leg lock attempt from Karine. Just over two minutes remain. Maycee Barber is able to escape the submission threat and take top position. Silva immediately moves for a triangle choke. Barber escapes, stands up and begins landing a plethora of kicks to the thigh of her opponent. Silva gets to her feet. Barber pushes her against the cage and scores one last takedown before the horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 323 Results: Maycee Barber def. Karine Silva by unanimous decision (30-28, 29-28 x2)

Who would you like to see Barber fight next following her victory over Silva this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

