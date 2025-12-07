UFC 323 Results: Chris Duncan stops Terrance McKinney (Video)

By Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025
Chris Duncan

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the lightweight matchup between Terrance McKinney and Chris Duncan.

McKinney (17-8 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back stoppage victories over Damir Hadzovic and Viacheslav Borshchev in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘T Wrecks’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall, with his lone loss in the stretch coming by way of knockout against Esteban Ribovics.

Meanwhile, Chris Duncan (15-2 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of decision over Mateusz Rebecki this past August. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Problem’ was coming off back-to-back submission victories over opponents Bolaji Oki and Jordan Vucenic.

Round one of this UFC 323 lightweight contest begins and Duncan misses with a low kick. Terrance McKinney comes forward and lands a big knee and then a head kick. Both men are swinging wildly. Chris Duncan is rocked. He looks to shoot for a takedown. He can’t get it at first, but a second attempt puts T-Wrecks down. The American scrambles back up to his feet. A good right from Duncan. Big knees by McKinney. A big right now from Duncan. A huge elbow and Terrance McKinney is down. Big shots from the Scottish fighter. Somehow McKinney gets up. More shots and he is back down. Duncan locks up a choke and Terrance is forced to tap. That whole fight was chaos. WOW!

Official UFC 323 Results: Chris Duncan def. Terrance McKinney via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:22 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Duncan fight next following his submission victory over McKinney this evening in Las Vegas?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Chris Duncan Terrance McKinney UFC UFC 323

Related

Maycee Barber

UFC 323 Results: Maycee Barber defeats Karine Silva (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025
Brunno Ferreira, UFC 323, Results, UFC
Marvin Vettori

UFC 323 Results: Brunno Ferreira defeats Marvin Vettori (Highlights)

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the middleweight matchup between Marvin Vettori and Brunno Ferreira.

UFC 323, Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan, Results, Alexandre Pantoja, Joshua Van, UFC
Merab Dvalishvili

UFC 323: 'Dvalishvili vs. Yan 2' Live Results and Highlights

Chris Taylor - December 6, 2025

The Octagon returns to T-Mobile Arena for tonight’s UFC 323 event, a 14-bout fight card headlined by Merab Dvalishvili vs. Petr Yan 2.

Paddy Pimblett speaks at a UFC X fan expo, opposite Justin Gaethje in the cage at UFC 313
Paddy Pimblett

Justin Gaethje plans to play spoiler role against Paddy Pimblett at UFC 324

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025

UFC veteran Justin Gaethje is ready to play the role of spoiler in the main event of UFC 324 against Paddy Pimblett.

Terrance McKinney
Terrance McKinney

Terrance McKinney responds to praise from former UFC champion

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025

UFC star Terrance McKinney has responded to recent praise he’s received from former world champion Eddie Alvarez.

Ian Machado Garry Kamaru Usman

Kamaru Usman isn't sold on Ian Machado Garry as UFC title contender

Harry Kettle - December 6, 2025
Merab Dvalishvili
UFC

Merab Dvalishvili supports Aiemann Zahabi's UFC title aspirations: "You deserve it"

Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025

Merab Dvalishvili and Aiemann Zahabi could potentially be on a championship collision course with one another, depending on how the proceedings this weekend play out. But the two men showed tangible mutual respect for one another amid a big fight week for the former.

Islam Makhachev and Conor McGregor
UFC

Conor McGregor wants "to go for the triple crown" vs. Islam Makhachev

Dylan Bowker - December 5, 2025

Conor McGregor has teased returns to the cage multiple times over the years, but he has recently indicated a desire to fight Islam Makhachev. A clash with the welterweight kingpin would put McGregor into rarefied air in the UFC, if he got his desired outcome, with no UFC fighter holding gold across three weight categories. The notion of achieving that unprecedented feat of becoming a three-division UFC champion seems to be on the mind of ‘The Notorious’ lately.

Max Holloway celebrates after his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318
UFC

Max Holloway headlines UFC 326 in Las Vegas vs. former featherweight foe

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

BMF champion Max Holloway will make his return to the Octagon to face another UFC superstar in the UFC 326 main event.

Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA
Misfits Boxing

Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.