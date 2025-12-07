UFC 323 Results: Chris Duncan stops Terrance McKinney (Video)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 323 results, including the lightweight matchup between Terrance McKinney and Chris Duncan.

McKinney (17-8 MMA) will enter the contest on a two-fight winning streak, this after scoring back-to-back stoppage victories over Damir Hadzovic and Viacheslav Borshchev in his most recent Octagon appearances. ‘T Wrecks’ has gone 4-1 over his past five fights overall, with his lone loss in the stretch coming by way of knockout against Esteban Ribovics.

Meanwhile, Chris Duncan (15-2 MMA) currently boasts a three-fight winning streak, with his most recent victory coming by way of decision over Mateusz Rebecki this past August. Prior to that triumph, ‘The Problem’ was coming off back-to-back submission victories over opponents Bolaji Oki and Jordan Vucenic.

Round one of this UFC 323 lightweight contest begins and Duncan misses with a low kick. Terrance McKinney comes forward and lands a big knee and then a head kick. Both men are swinging wildly. Chris Duncan is rocked. He looks to shoot for a takedown. He can’t get it at first, but a second attempt puts T-Wrecks down. The American scrambles back up to his feet. A good right from Duncan. Big knees by McKinney. A big right now from Duncan. A huge elbow and Terrance McKinney is down. Big shots from the Scottish fighter. Somehow McKinney gets up. More shots and he is back down. Duncan locks up a choke and Terrance is forced to tap. That whole fight was chaos. WOW!

CHRIS DUNCAN SUBMITS TERRANCE MCKINNEY AT #UFC323 🔥 WHAT A FIGHT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/1trkT8GN3y — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 7, 2025

Official UFC 323 Results: Chris Duncan def. Terrance McKinney via submission (anaconda choke) at 2:22 of Round 1

Who would you like to see Duncan fight next following his submission victory over McKinney this evening in Las Vegas?