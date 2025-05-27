Maycee Barber says Erin Blanchfield is a “boring fighter” ahead of UFC Vegas 107: “Terrible fighting style”

Maycee Barber doesn’t think Erin Blanchfield is all that exciting.

Barber is set to headline UFC Vegas 107 on Saturday night against Blanchfield in an intriguing fight. It’s a pivotal fight for the flyweight division, and in the lead-up, both have taken shots at one another.

Ahead of the main event fight, Maycee Barber calls Erin Blanchfield a boring fighter with a terrible fighting style that fans aren’t interested in.

“She’s just trying to figure out what she can say bad about me, because I think she can’t really talk anything bad about my style or anything about my marketability,” Barber said to Ariel Helwani. “I think it’s just the only thing she can say about me. That she thinks I might not show up to the fight versus her.

“I think her fighting style is terrible, and there’s a lot of things you can say about Erin Blanchfield. She’s a boring fighter, she has a terrible fighting style. It’s boring. Have you watched it?” Barber continued. “Do you think she’s an exciting fighter? She’s a good fighter, but is she an exciting fighter, though?”

It’s clear Maycee Barber isn’t pleased with how Erin Blanchfield fights, which is grappling and wrestling-heavy.