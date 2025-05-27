WATCH | Former UFC champ Sean Strickland spars with BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry

Neither Sean Strickland nor Mike Perry has a fight booked right now. That didn’t stop the former UFC champ and current BKFC star from getting together in Las Vegas for a spirited sparring session.

Perry posted a clip of his sparring session with Strickland on social media. See a clip of their work together below, as captured by Championship Rounds.

Mike Perry spent several years competing in the UFC welterweight division, but has taken his career to new heights in the BKFC ring. Since joining the bare-knuckle promotion, “Platinum” has gone 5-0 with wins over Julian Lane, Michael “Venom” Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. Only the first two of those men survived till the final bell.

While Perry has become the face of BKFC, his last fight actually occurred under boxing rules. Last July, he put the gloves back on for a boxing match with influencer Jake Paul. He lost the fight by sixth-round TKO. At this point, it’s clear BKFC is where he belongs. Still, there’s no question he’ll benefit from training with a star like Strickland.