WATCH | Former UFC champ Sean Strickland spars with BKFC star ‘Platinum’ Mike Perry
Neither Sean Strickland nor Mike Perry has a fight booked right now. That didn’t stop the former UFC champ and current BKFC star from getting together in Las Vegas for a spirited sparring session.
Perry posted a clip of his sparring session with Strickland on social media. See a clip of their work together below, as captured by Championship Rounds.
Mike Perry sparring with Sean Strickland 👀🥊
🎥 @PlatinumPerry #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/tEEcbwuI05
— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) May 27, 2025
Mike Perry spent several years competing in the UFC welterweight division, but has taken his career to new heights in the BKFC ring. Since joining the bare-knuckle promotion, “Platinum” has gone 5-0 with wins over Julian Lane, Michael “Venom” Page, Luke Rockhold, Eddie Alvarez, and Thiago Alves. Only the first two of those men survived till the final bell.
While Perry has become the face of BKFC, his last fight actually occurred under boxing rules. Last July, he put the gloves back on for a boxing match with influencer Jake Paul. He lost the fight by sixth-round TKO. At this point, it’s clear BKFC is where he belongs. Still, there’s no question he’ll benefit from training with a star like Strickland.
Who will Sean Strickland fight next in the UFC?
Sean Strickland started his UFC career as a welterweight, but came into his own as a middleweight. He had the biggest moment of his career in mid-2023, when flew to Australia and shocked the world by defeating Israel Adesanya by decision to become the new UFC middleweight champion.
Unfortunately for Strickland fans, his title reign didn’t last long. He was defeated by Dricus Du Plessis in his first title defense, just months after winning the belt. After a forgettable decision win over Paulo Costa, Strickland was given the chance to reclaim his belt from Du Plessis, but ended up losing much more decisively than he did the first time.
While he doesn’t currently have a fight booked, it’s pretty obvious what the UFC has planned for him.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Mike Perry Sean Strickland UFC