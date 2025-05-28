Revisiting Seksan and Muangthai’s heated rivalry ahead of ONE Friday Fights 114

Seasoned strikers Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai PK Saenchai are set for battle at ONE Friday Fights 114 next month. But their history dates back a full decade.

The pair square off in 140-pound Muay Thai action on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. It’s a place that has become synonymous with their duels. And their upcoming installment promises to be as thrilling as those that came before.

June’s encounter will be the fifth battle in their rivalry. Their initial tilt happened in 2015. At that time, Seksan was already a veteran striker. He already faced future ONE stars in Pongsiri PK Saenchai and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong long before meeting Muangthai.

Seksan went toe-to-toe with his younger nemesis that night, leaving with the unanimous decision. Muangthai had also competed against some of the best in Thailand. But at that point, it was clear he still had work to do.

The pair would meet again in November 2015 in what many regard as a modern classic in Lumpinee Stadium. Despite Muangthai’s improvements, Seksan oozed confidence with flying strikes and deadly uppercuts.

The following two encounters across 2017 and 2018 saw Seksan pick up much narrower decision victories in Bangkok. Muangthai began to push his foe to the limit. The evolution of “Elbow Zombie” was on show for all to see. So ONE Friday Fights 114 could see the changing of the guard.