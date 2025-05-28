Revisiting Seksan and Muangthai’s heated rivalry ahead of ONE Friday Fights 114

By BJPENN.COM Staff - May 27, 2025

Seasoned strikers Seksan Or Kwanmuang and Muangthai PK Saenchai are set for battle at ONE Friday Fights 114 next month. But their history dates back a full decade.

Seksan Or Kwanmuang

The pair square off in 140-pound Muay Thai action on Friday, June 27, inside Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. It’s a place that has become synonymous with their duels. And their upcoming installment promises to be as thrilling as those that came before.

June’s encounter will be the fifth battle in their rivalry. Their initial tilt happened in 2015. At that time, Seksan was already a veteran striker. He already faced future ONE stars in Pongsiri PK Saenchai and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong long before meeting Muangthai.

Seksan went toe-to-toe with his younger nemesis that night, leaving with the unanimous decision. Muangthai had also competed against some of the best in Thailand. But at that point, it was clear he still had work to do.

The pair would meet again in November 2015 in what many regard as a modern classic in Lumpinee Stadium. Despite Muangthai’s improvements, Seksan oozed confidence with flying strikes and deadly uppercuts.

The following two encounters across 2017 and 2018 saw Seksan pick up much narrower decision victories in Bangkok. Muangthai began to push his foe to the limit. The evolution of “Elbow Zombie” was on show for all to see. So ONE Friday Fights 114 could see the changing of the guard.

Is the fifth time the charm for Muangthai against Seksan?

Fan-favorite Muangthai PK Saenchai has been trying to defeat Seksan Or Kwanmuang for almost 10 years now. And this June’s clash at ONE Friday Fights 114 may just be the moment he gets revenge on his heavy hitting compatriot.

Since entering ONE Championship in 2019, Muangthai has matured. He’s been a mainstay in the Muay Thai realm, offering an increasingly dangerous skill set with every appearance.

He’s earned victories over fellow stalwarts in Kulabdam Sor Jor Piek Uthai and Kongsuk Fairtex. More notably, who can forget his 2022 Muay Thai Fight of the Year versus Liam Harrison.

Not only that, but he rides a two-fight winning streak into the bout having knocked out Kongsuk last October at ONE Friday Fights 84. He then scored another third-round stoppage at ONE Friday Fights 100 in March against Ibragim Abdulmedzhidov.

One should never rule Muangthai out of a fight. The longer it goes, the more he grows. Meanwhile, Seksan’s cloak of invincibility has been stripped away.

“The Man Who Yields To No One” became the first breakout star of the Friday Fights series. He won seven of his eight fights in the series versus River Daz, Tyson Harrison, Isaac Araya, and more.

But since then, he’s suffered a defeat to Yutaro Asahi. And more recently, he lost a third-round knockout to American star Asa Ten Pow last April at ONE Fight Night 30.

Whereas Muangthai looks to be on the up, Seksan’s trajectory could be facing downward. So the fifth clash might just be the grand moment the 31-year-old has been waiting for.

