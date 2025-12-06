Max Holloway headlines UFC 326 in Las Vegas vs. former featherweight foe

By Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
Max Holloway celebrates after his win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318

BMF champion Max Holloway will make his return to the Octagon to face another UFC superstar in the UFC 326 main event.

Max Holloway ruined Dustin Poirier’s retirement send-off at UFC 318 earlier this year, as he defeated his three-time rival by unanimous decision to defend his BMF title. Holloway won the BMF championship by knocking out Justin Gaethje last year at UFC 300.

After UFC 318, Holloway revealed a significant hand injury that indefinitely sidelined him from competition. He initially teased a long absence from fighting as he looked to recover from UFC 318 and focus on healing his hand ailment.

As the UFC kicks off its broadcasting partnership with Paramount+ in 2026, several marquee names will help start the action beginning next month. Holloway figures to be a massive part of those plans, as announced by the UFC on Friday.

Max Holloway vs. Charles Oliveira 2 set to headline UFC 326 on March 7th

UFC play-by-play broadcaster Jon Anik kicked off Friday’s seasonal press conference by announcing that Holloway will face former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira in the UFC 326 main event on March 7th.

Holloway and Oliveira fought earlier in their careers in the featherweight division, with Holloway winning by first-round TKO after Oliveira suffered an esophageal injury. In recent months, Oliveira has frustrated Holloway by making excuses about their first showdown, and he’ll look to prove that their first bout was a fluke defeat.

Oliveira returns to the Octagon after defeating Mateusz Gamrot at UFC Rio earlier this year. He bounced back in a big way after a knockout defeat to Ilia Topuria for the then-vacant lightweight belt at UFC 317.

The latest 2026 UFC fight news previews what should be an eventful start to the year for the promotion. The UFC’s broadcasting partnership with Paramount+ kicks off with a major event at UFC 324 next month, featuring an interim title fight between Justin Gaethje and Paddy Pimblett.

In addition to Gaethje vs. Pimblett, the UFC 324 co-main event marks the return of UFC Hall of Famer Amanda Nunes against women’s bantamweight champion Kayla Harrison.  Harrison and Nunes were formerly teammates at American Top Team-Florida and are two of the greatest female fighters in MMA history.

The full UFC 326 card slate is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

