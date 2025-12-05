Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

By Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
Dillon Danis, Misfits 22, Results, MMA

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.

Dillon Danis’s controversial career seemed to be moving in the right direction after a triumphant performance in his MMA comeback earlier this year against Warren Spencer at Misfits 22. Danis won the inaugural Misfits MMA light heavyweight championship by submitting Spencer by guillotine in just 15 seconds.

The win marked Danis’s first MMA fight since going 2-0 under the Bellator banner from 2018-2019. Danis fought in a professional boxing match against Logan Paul in 2023, losing by disqualification.

Danis was supposed to settle his long-standing beef with Anthony Taylor in his first Misfits MMA title defense later this month in Dubai. But weeks before the event, Danis was involved in a viral cageside brawl with members of Islam Makhachev’s team at UFC 322, and the injuries he sustained have forced him out of the fight.

Dillon Danis’s UFC 322 brawl forces him out of Misfits MMA title fight

Misfits Boxing announced the news of the Danis vs. Taylor fight cancellation in a recent press release.

“Unfortunately, Dillon Danis will not be competing at The Fight Before Christmas event in Dubai on December 20th, 2025,” the statement read.

“Independent physicians have determined that he is not medically cleared to compete at this time due to the melee that occurred at Madison Square Garden last month. We want to be very direct: this call is being made solely by medical professionals. Dillon pushed for every possible path to remain on the card, but the doctors were not willing to clear him to compete this month.

“Misfits Boxing takes athlete health extremely seriously. And we fully expect him back in the Misfits ring in 2026 to defend his Misfits MMA title.”

As of this writing, the exact nature of Danis’s injuries isn’t certain, as is a timeline for a return to the cage.

Taylor will fight Danis’s replacement, Neeraj Goyat, on December 20th in Dubai. The 34-year-old hasn’t fought in MMA since October 2013.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Dillon Danis Misfits Boxing UFC Videos

Related

Nate Diaz appears at a UFC event, opposite Ryan Garcia in the boxing ring

Nate Diaz trolls Ryan Garcia after boxing star calls to train with Khabib Nurmagomedov in Dagestan

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025
Payton Talbott, UFC 317, MMA
UFC

Payton Talbott believes beating Henry Cejudo at UFC 323 proves he 'belongs' with bantamweight elite

Cole Shelton - December 5, 2025

Payton Talbott wants to prove he belongs with the very best after UFC 323.

Max Holloway speaks at the UFC 318 press conference, opposite Joshua Van at the UFC 323 weigh-in
Max Holloway

Max Holloway shows tremendous humility in addressing Joshua Van comparisons ahead of UFC 323

Curtis Calhoun - December 5, 2025

BMF titleholder Max Holloway embraces comparisons between himself and rising star Joshua Van ahead of UFC 323.

UFC Fight Night Octagon
UFC

UFC 323 star expects title shot if he wins on Saturday in Las Vegas

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One UFC 323 fighter could have his breakout moment on Saturday, and he’ll be expecting a title shot if that is the case.

Petr Yan and Merab Dvalishvili UFC staredown
Petr Yan

UFC 323 rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Petr Yan won't go any different, says ex-champion

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025

One former champion doesn’t think Petr Yan can do much to turn things around against Merab Dvalishvili at UFC 323.

Merab Dvalishvili weigh-in

UFC 323 weigh-in results: Merab Dvalishvili and other key fighters make weight

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 5, 2025
Tom Aspinall reacts after getting poked in the eyes during his fight at UFC 321
Henry Cejudo

Henry Cejudo warns Tom Aspinall about potentially feuding with Dana White

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former two-weight UFC champion Henry Cejudo has warned Tom Aspinall about taking Dana White’s comments personally.

Alex Pereira victorious at UFC 320
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira can knock Jon Jones out, says former UFC heavyweight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

Former UFC heavyweight Robelis Despaigne believes Alex Pereira is capable of knocking out Jon Jones.

Merab Dvalishvili, Petr Yan
Petr Yan

Merab Dvalishvili slams Petr Yan's claim that he was injured during their first fight

Harry Kettle - December 5, 2025

UFC champion Merab Dvalishvili has hit back at Petr Yan after he claimed that he was injured during their first fight.

Ethyn Ewing and Malcolm Wellmaker trade punches during their fight at UFC 322
UFC

Malcolm Wellmaker on "absolutely dumb assumption" that informed UFC 322 loss

Dylan Bowker - December 4, 2025

Malcolm Wellmaker recently suffered a notable setback at UFC 322 as he lost to an underdog, short-notice opponent, and Wellmaker has reflected on the errors that led to that. Wellmaker mentioned that he knew on 4 or 5 pm on Thursday, he would be fighting Ethyn Ewing at 145 pounds instead of the initially scheduled Cody Haddon for the Saturday, November 15th card.