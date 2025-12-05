Dillon Danis out of upcoming MMA fight due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322 crowd brawl

Dillon Danis is out of his scheduled Misfits MMA title fight against Anthony Taylor due to medical issues stemming from UFC 322.

Dillon Danis’s controversial career seemed to be moving in the right direction after a triumphant performance in his MMA comeback earlier this year against Warren Spencer at Misfits 22. Danis won the inaugural Misfits MMA light heavyweight championship by submitting Spencer by guillotine in just 15 seconds.

The win marked Danis’s first MMA fight since going 2-0 under the Bellator banner from 2018-2019. Danis fought in a professional boxing match against Logan Paul in 2023, losing by disqualification.

Danis was supposed to settle his long-standing beef with Anthony Taylor in his first Misfits MMA title defense later this month in Dubai. But weeks before the event, Danis was involved in a viral cageside brawl with members of Islam Makhachev’s team at UFC 322, and the injuries he sustained have forced him out of the fight.

Dillon Danis’s UFC 322 brawl forces him out of Misfits MMA title fight

Misfits Boxing announced the news of the Danis vs. Taylor fight cancellation in a recent press release.

“Unfortunately, Dillon Danis will not be competing at The Fight Before Christmas event in Dubai on December 20th, 2025,” the statement read.

“Independent physicians have determined that he is not medically cleared to compete at this time due to the melee that occurred at Madison Square Garden last month. We want to be very direct: this call is being made solely by medical professionals. Dillon pushed for every possible path to remain on the card, but the doctors were not willing to clear him to compete this month.

“Misfits Boxing takes athlete health extremely seriously. And we fully expect him back in the Misfits ring in 2026 to defend his Misfits MMA title.”

As of this writing, the exact nature of Danis’s injuries isn’t certain, as is a timeline for a return to the cage.

Taylor will fight Danis’s replacement, Neeraj Goyat, on December 20th in Dubai. The 34-year-old hasn’t fought in MMA since October 2013.